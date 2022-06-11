WATCH: Jevon Carter Throws out the First Pitch for the White Sox

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter tosses out the first pitch for the Chicago White Sox

Maywood, Illinois native Jevon Carter threw out the first pitch for the Chicago White Sox Friday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard spent his high school days in the suburbs of Chicago for Proviso East High School, also contributing on the baseball field as a shortstop.

Hometown school Loyola-Chicago recruited Carter but chose to play for Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers. While donning the old Gold and Blue, he was a three-time Big 12 Conference All Defensive Team selection, twice voted Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year and NABC Defensive player of the year, and was the 2018 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Carter elevated his offense his senior season, averaging 17.3 points and 6.6 assists per game and a first team All-Big 12 Conference selection.



The Memphis Grizzlies selected Carter in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. He spent one year in Memphis, hitting a career-high 32 points before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns for two seasons. Then, the Suns traded him to the Brooklyn Nets prior to last season, and they opted to give him to the defending world champion Milwaukee Bucks, making 20 appearances in the final stretch of the regular season, averaging 5.6 points and 2.5 assists per game.

