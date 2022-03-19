West Virginia Baseball Schedule & Results

2022 West Virginia University Baseball Schedule and Results

Baseball at the Beach (2/18-2/21)*

Feb. 18 Central Michigan* W 13-8

Feb. 19 Kent State* W 8-3

Feb. 20 Central Michigan* W 10-0

Feb. 21 Coastal Carolina* L 7-9

Feb. 25 @ Charlotte 4:00 W 5-4

Feb. 26 @ Charlotte 3:00 W 9-2

Feb. 27 @ Charlotte 1:00 L 4-5

March 1 Canisius W 7-3

Cambria College Classic (3/4-3/6)#

March 4 Minnesota# W 5-4

March 5 Illinois# L 2-6

March 6 Michigan State# L 3-9

March 9 Rider W 5-4

March 11 Ohio State L 4-10

March 12 Ohio State W 7-6

March 13 Ohio State Canceled

March 15 @ Duke L 1-2

March 16 @ High Point Canceled

March 18 @ Campbell L 6-8

Mar. 19 @ Campbell 3:00 pm

Mar. 20 @ Campbell 2:00 pm

March 23 Marshall 6:30 pm

March 25 Youngstown State 6:30 pm

March 26 Youngstown State 4:00 pm

March 27 Youngstown State 1:00 pm

March 29 @ Marshall TBA

Apr. 1 @ TCU 7:00 pm

Apr. 2 @ TCU 3:00 pm

Apr. 3 @ TCU 2:00 pm

April 8 Baylor 6:30 pm

April 9 Baylor 4:00 pm

April 10 Baylor 1:00 pm

April 12 @ Penn State TBA

April 15 Oklahoma State 6:30

April 16 Oklahoma State 4:00

April 17 Oklahoma State 1:00

Apr. 19 @ Pitt TBA

April 22 @ Texas Tech 7:30 pm

Apr. 23 @ Texas Tech 3:00 pm

April 24 @ Texas Tech 2:00 pm

April 27 Penn State 6:30 pm

April 29 @ Kansas 7:00 pm

April 30 @ Kansas 3:00 pm

May 1 @ Kansas 2:00 pm

May 6 Texas 6:30 pm

May 7 Texas 4:00 pm

May 8 Texas 1:00 pm

May 10 Pitt 6:30 pm

May 13 @ Oklahoma 7:30 pm

May 14 @ Oklahoma 3:00 pm

May 15 @ Oklahoma 3:00 pm

May 19 Kansas State 6:30 pm

May 20 Kansas State 6:30 pm

May 21 Kansas State 12:00 pm

May 25-29 2022 Phillips Big 12 Conference Championship^

*Baseball at the Beach is hosted by Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina, at Springs Brooks Stadium from Feb. 18-21

#Cambria College Classic is hosted by Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota from March 4-6

^2022 Phillips Big 12 Conference Championship takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

