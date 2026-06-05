West Virginia Crushes Cal Poly, Takes 1-0 Series Lead

Granville, WV - Kendrick Family Ballpark was rocking as the West Virginia Mountaineers (44-15) pounded the Cal Poly Mustangs (39-23) Friday afternoon in the Morgantown Super Regional x-x for the program's first win in an NCAA Super Regional

West Virginia put the game's first runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning when junior Armani Guzman stretched a single to a leadoff double with a line drive to centerfield. Next, senior Paul Schoenfeld received a one-out walk before senior Sean Smith lifted his first pitch into the breeze and off the scoreboard in left centerfield for a three-run home run for an early 3-0 lead.

West Virginia starting pitcher registered six consecutive strikeouts, but in the fourth, graduate Dylan Kordic drove the first pitch of the frame 387 feet over the right centerfield wall to put the Mustangs on the board.

The Mountaineers stretched the lead to seven in the fourth after Smith ripped a lead off double to left field, sophomore Matt Iniech worked a one-out walk and graduate Brodie Kresser hit an RBI single to left field. Then, senior Ben Lumsden was issued a walk to load the bases before junior Tyrus Hall smacked the 2-0 pitch to clear the bases for an opposite field grand slam and an 8-1 advantage.

The Mustangs scratched a run across in the seventh when freshman Gavin Spiridonoff line a one-out single to left field, and sophomore Nate Castellon rolled an infield single deep in the hole on the left side and junior Alejandro Garza dropped an RBI single in centerfield.

Cole finished the afternoon with a season-high 11 strikeouts, and allowed two runs on eight hits in seven innings of work.

West Virginia continued its onslaught in the seventh. With one out, Senior Matt Graveline, sophomore Matt Ineich and Kresser loaded the bases with consecutive singles before Lumsden drove a two-RBI double to right field. Then, on a pop fly in right field foul territory, Kresser bolted home to cap a three-run seventh as the Mountaineers took an 11-2 lead.

The Mountaineers added to their lead in the eighth when, with two outs, Smith and Ineich received walks and sandwiched between the two, Graveline doubled off the high part of the left field wall to load the bases before Kresser worked an RBI walk for a 12-2 advantage.

West Virginia senior Reese Bassinger tossed a scoreless inning in the eighth and senior Carson Estridge closed the game in the ninth as the Mountaineers make history with a 12-2 decision.

West Virginia and Cal Poly will meet for game two Saturday at Noon. The action will be televised on ESPN2.