How Much Each WVU MLB Draft Pick Signed For

Every West Virginia Mountaineer who was selected in the 2026 MLB first-year player draft has now signed with their respective clubs. Five of the six had eligibility remaining; however, they decided that signing with their pro team was best for their future.

Let’s break down each of the picks by how much they signed for.

RHP Kyle Casteel (Chicago White Sox) — $1.2M

West Virginia’s top recruit in the 2026 class decided to forgo his opportunity in Morgantown to begin his pro career. He told me last week that it was “Definitely a difficult decision to make. After talking with my people, we decided it was the best option for me, and it was such a blessing to be put in that spot. Coach Sabins and the whole staff were amazing throughout the whole process. It showed his genuine care for me. There is a reason they are so good year in and year out. Sabins is one of a kind.”

With Casteel being such a highly regarded arm, the White Sox knew that if they took him in the 11th round, they would be able to offer a strong contract and one that West Virginia may not be able to compete with.

RHP Dawson Montesa (St. Louis Cardinals) — $1.1M

I can’t speak for Montesa, but if he were taken closer to the middle rounds, say between the seventh and 10th rounds, I think we would have seen him return for his senior season next year. His performance in the NCAA Tournament helped raise his draft stock immensely, making it a fairly easy decision to sign and begin pro ball.

LHP Maxx Yehl (Kansas City Royals) — $870k

Yehl was always going to be an early draft pick and one who would end up signing. While he could’ve come back, it would not have made a whole lot of sense, especially since he wouldn’t be returning to make significantly more money in the draft next year. This was probably the highest he would have gone, even if he returned. All of that plus his injury history made it a bit of a no-brainer for him to join the Royals.

RHP Chase Meyer (Chicago Cubs) — $220k

Meyer signed his contract with the Chicago Cubs, meaning that he will enter his professional career as a Mountaineer, despite departing from the program early in the season and being set to transfer to Arizona State. Had he remained with West Virginia all season, he could have played his way into being a top-five round draft pick.

OF Paul Schoenfeld (Arizona Diamondbacks) — $50k

Schoenfeld’s time in Morgantown was brief, but I’m not sure there are many more legendary moments than the one he had against Kentucky in the Morgantown Regional, blasting a two-run homer in the top of the ninth, which would ultimately be the game-winning runs. It will be interesting to see if he is a career minor leager or if he can battle his way up to the big stage.

RHP Ian Korn (San Francisco Giants) — $47.5k

Corn was everything West Virginia needed, and then some, as a Swiss Army knife out of the bullpen. I would imagine that he began his career in the Giants' farm system as a starter, although he may eventually transition to being a full-time reliever at some point down the line.