West Virginia Crushes Marshall

The Mountaineers got a run in the bottom of the frame after Austin Davis hit a two-out single followed by a double into right-centerfield from J.J. Wetherholt to score Davis.

The West Virginia bats got hot in the fourth, and did all the damage with two outs, collecting five consecutive hits, including RBI doubles from Wetherhold and Mikey Kluska and an RBI triple from Tevin Tucker as the Mountaineers produced seven runs on eight hits to take an 8-4 lead.

“We had the momentum with first and second with nobody out and all of a sudden [Freshman Grant] Hussey gets doubled off and now your like, ‘Oh man, the innings over.’ And then wrapped out six, seven eight hits in a row and that’s pretty impressive nobody panicked,” said Mazey. “We were hitting the ball well off that guy getting a lot of hits early, they just weren’t going between them. So, guys didn’t panic, kept their approaches and it started working out for us.”