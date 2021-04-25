West Virginia Falls to Kansas State 5-2

West Virginia drops game two to K-State after critical errors and a quiet day at the plate

The West Virginia Mountaineers committed four errors and only produced four hits, dropping game two of a three-game series against the Kansas State Wildcats 5-2 Saturday afternoon.

Kansas State put the first run on the board after Caleb Littlejim put the ball in play but an errant throw from freshman shortstop Mikey Kluska extending the second inning. Then, stole second and another errant throw gave Littlejim third, and Kamron Willman plated him with a single through the left side.

The Wildcats broke the game open in the fourth when West Virginia starting pitcher Jake Carr walked Chris Ceballos and an error at first set up a three-run home run from Terrance Spurlin. Willman kept the inning going with a triple into the right-centerfield gap and crossed home plate on a wild pitch for a four-run fourth inning and taking a commanding 5-0 lead.

Kansas State starting pitcher Connor McCullough kept the Mountaineer batters on their heels and was held hitless until the sixth inning after Braden Barry was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third after Tyler Doanes hit an infield single and proceeded to steal second, putting two runners in scoring position. Then, Mikey Kluska brought in the club’s first run on a sacrifice fly to centerfield to cut the deficit to four.

West Virginia began the ninth with consecutive singles from Hudson Byorick and Matt McCormick. However, Paul Mcintosh hit into a double play killing momentum despite moving Byorick to third, who scored on a wild pitch but that is all the Mountaineers could muster as they drop game two 5-2.

West Virginia and Kansas State will meet for a series deciding game three Sunday at 2:00 pm EST on ESPN+.

