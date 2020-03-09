MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Gets Big Series Win Over Mercer

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers (10-5) picked up the series win over a quality Mercer Bears team on Sunday after Paul McIntosh hit a solo home run to center field in the eleventh inning to win it in extras.

"Big win, big weekend. Mercer is a really good team. I think they're going to win that league and that'll look good for us to win a series on the road against such a good team," head coach Randy Mazey said. "Huge hit by Paul McIntosh and Zarb (Braden Zarbnisky) coming in and finishing the game in style. That's a real good, hard fought, grind it out series win for us."

The Bears took the first lead of the game in the bottom half of the second as CJ Keckler singled down the third base line, scoring Bill Knight. A couple of innings later, West Virginia true freshman first baseman Matt McMormick sent a gap shot to right center for a double, scoring Vince Ippoliti.

Scoring for both teams would go silent after the McCormick RBI double until extra frames. Both pitching staffs did a tremendous job out of the bullpen and never cracked under any circumstance. 

Junior catcher Paul McIntosh was given the day off by Mazey, but came up clutch in the victory with his pinch hit homer in the eleventh. "I told him before the game started, I'm giving you the day off today, but don't pout. You need to prepare to come in and win this game in the end and that's what he did. He took better swings today than he has all weekend," said Mazey.

The Mountaineers will be back in action at Mon. Co. Ballpark on Wednesday at 3 p.m. as they welcome in the Liberty Flames.

