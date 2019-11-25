Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Mountaineer Baseball Releases 2020 Schedule

Matt Albright

In accordance with the university, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has released the 2020 baseball schedule for the Mountaineers on Monday afternoon.

West Virginia will play 52 games next season, including 24 home games at Monongalia County Ballpark. Apart from its typical Big XII slate, the Mountaineers will once again welcome a difficult non-conference schedule.

The Mountaineers open the season with a three-game series against Jacksonville State in Jacksonville before taking on the likes of Coastal Carolina and Illinois in the Brittain Resorts Invitational in Myrtle Beach. West Virginia will host Akron, Maryland and George Mason. The Mountaineers will face Pittsburgh at PNC Park and Penn State in University Park.

"We're really excited about playing another challenging schedule," West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey stated on Monday. "We always look forward to playing tough games in the Big XII, and our non-conference opponents will add more tests for the team."

The Big XII Tournament will be played in Oklahoma City May 20-24.

The Mountaineers enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in program history a year ago, boasting a 38-22 record en route to hosting its first NCAA Regional since 1955. Alek Manoah, last season's starting pitcher, was selected 11th overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. Seven other Mountaineers were selected as well.

You can find the 2020 schedule in its entirety here.     

  

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Schuyler Callihan

GAME THREAD: WVU vs Oklahoma State

41 0
Schuyler Callihan

This is a big addition for #WVU. What are your thoughts?

11 0

BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Top 2020 JUCO Corner

Schuyler Callihan
0

Neal Brown and his staff have added another piece to the 2020 class

George Campbell Shows Out on Senior Day

Daniel Woods
0

Graduate transfer continues hot streak in his final career home game

A Year of Kerry Martin's Life Comes Full Circle

Daniel Woods
0

Freshman earns his first start 365 days after his high school career ends

Mountaineers Find Strength in Front Court

Michael Gresko
0

Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver, and Logan Routt combined for 37 points and 18 rebounds in a 69-44 win over Boston University on Friday night.

Mountaineers Drop Heartbreaker to No. 21 Oklahoma State.

Christopher Hall
0

West Virginia falls to Oklahoma State 20-13 on Senior Day

Neal Brown Wants Clarification on Sam James Non-Touchdown

Christopher Hall
0

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown will be inquiring about the review that ruled Sam James short of the goal line.

Mountaineers Unsatisfied after Posting Largest Victory of Season

Christopher Hall
0

West Virginia defeated Boston 69-44 to advance to 4-0 on the season but the Mountaineers till see room for improvement.

How to Watch: WVU vs Boston Basketball

Schuyler Callihan
1 0