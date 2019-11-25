Mountaineer Baseball Releases 2020 Schedule

In accordance with the university, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has released the 2020 baseball schedule for the Mountaineers on Monday afternoon.

West Virginia will play 52 games next season, including 24 home games at Monongalia County Ballpark. Apart from its typical Big XII slate, the Mountaineers will once again welcome a difficult non-conference schedule.

The Mountaineers open the season with a three-game series against Jacksonville State in Jacksonville before taking on the likes of Coastal Carolina and Illinois in the Brittain Resorts Invitational in Myrtle Beach. West Virginia will host Akron, Maryland and George Mason. The Mountaineers will face Pittsburgh at PNC Park and Penn State in University Park.

"We're really excited about playing another challenging schedule," West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey stated on Monday. "We always look forward to playing tough games in the Big XII, and our non-conference opponents will add more tests for the team."

The Big XII Tournament will be played in Oklahoma City May 20-24.

The Mountaineers enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in program history a year ago, boasting a 38-22 record en route to hosting its first NCAA Regional since 1955. Alek Manoah, last season's starting pitcher, was selected 11th overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. Seven other Mountaineers were selected as well.

You can find the 2020 schedule in its entirety here.