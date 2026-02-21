West Virginia Posts Second Straight Shutout, Top Liberty 2-0

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0) shut out the Liberty Flames (2-3) for the second consecutive game Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 decision after the WVU pitching staff allowed just three hits on the day and secure series.

West Virginia starting pitcher Maxx Yehl bounced back after a rocky start to the season in the series opener last week where he allowed four runs, one earned, on three hits in two innings. On Saturday, he tossed four scoreless innings, recorded six strikeouts, and allowed one hit against the Flames.

The Mountaineers put the first run on the board in the fifth when senior Paul Schoenfeld hit a leadoff double to left field before senior Sean Smith sliced a double down the right field line and into the corner for the RBI double and a 1-0 lead.

West Virginia added a run in the sixth after Liberty starting pitcher Jaxon Lucas beaned Gavin Kelly to begin the inning, ending the junior’s afternoon. Sophomore Matt Ineich singled to left field, placing runners at the corners before junior Armani Guzman hit into a double play as Kelly scored from third to take a 2-0 advantage.

West Virginia reliever Ian Korn took the mound in the fifth. The right-handed senior struck out two and allowed in three innings of work.

Senior Carson Estridge took the mound in the eighth. The right-hander registered the first two outs of the inning, and notched his third strikeout of the season, but hit junior Ryan Drumm and walked junior Riley DeCandido.

WVU head coach Steve Sabins handed the ball to freshman David Perez. On the 3-2 pitch, the right-hander threw fooled former Mountaineer Nick Barone with an outside breaking ball for the third and final out of the inning. Perez closed the game facing the minimum, recording two more strikeouts to finish three Ks on the afternoon as the Mountaineers remain unbeaten with a 2-0 win.

West Virginia and Liberty will wrap up the series with game two of the double header. The first pitch is set for approximately 4:25 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

Junior right-hander Dawson Montesa (1-0, 3.00) will take the mound for the Mountaineers in game three, while Liberty will counter with righty Bradley Zayac (1-0, 0.00 ERA).