West Virginia Rallies to Take Game One from Charlotte

The West Virginia Mountaineers rallied to score four unanswered runs to take game one of a three-game series over the Charlotte 49ers (2-2) 5-4 on Friday night.

West Virginia scored in the first inning for the fourth consecutive game after J.J. Whetherholt worked a one-out walk before stealing second, setting up McGuire Holbrook for a two-out RBI double to give the Mountaineers the early 1-0 lead.

Charlotte's Jack Dragum hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the second, then Blake Jackson smacked an RBI single back up the middle, tying the game at one.

West Virginia starting pitcher Carlson Reed battled himself out of trouble through four innings, but to begin the fifth, he gave up a walk and a single, placing runners at the corners. Head coach Randy Mazey had seen enough from his sophomore, turning to his senior Beau Lowery. Three pitches later on a 2-0 pitch, Lowery gave up a three-run shot to Cam Fisher, giving the 49ers a 4-1 lead.

Mazey, again, turned to his bullpen, handing the ball Noah Short and the senior got out of the inning unscathed.

Sophomore Mikey Kluska laced a leadoff single into left-centerfield in the top of the seventh. Dayne Leonard was hit by a pitch on the following at-bat, then Nathan Blasick came in to pinch-hit, working a walk to load the bases before freshman Evan Smith hit a sacrifice fly to right field to get the Mountaineers within two.

Victor Scott drilled a double to begin the eighth, then Mazey sent Ben Abernathy to pinch-hit, and he answered the call with a single, giving the Mountaineers runners at the corners with no outs.

Abernathy stole second, and West Virginia was down to its final out of the inning until Leonard drilled a single through the right side, scoring two and tying the game at four.

In the bottom of the inning, centerfielder Victor Scott leaped up and snagged a home run away from Will Butcher for the first out of the inning. Mountaineer reliever Jacob Watters faced the minimum in the game remained tied heading into the ninth.

Austin Davis delivered a one single in the ninth and proceeded to steal second to give West Virginia a runner in scoring position with one out. Then, Davis stole third as Whethorholt walked, giving the Mountaineers runners at first and third with one out. Then, Victor Scott laid down the bunt as Austin Davis slid home for the go-ahead run.

Watters took the hill in the ninth and was two up two down before Cam Fisher snuck a single through the right side. JD Suarez came into pinch hit and flew out to left field, ending the game as West Virginia completed the comeback 5-4.

West Virginia and Charlotte will complete the series with a doubleheader on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for noon, and game three will follow approximately 30 minutes after game two has ended.

