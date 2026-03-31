West Virginia Rises into the Top 15 in the National Rankings

The West Virginia Mountaineers went on the road and took two of three from the nationally ranked Arizona State Sun Devils over the weekend, improving their overall record to 19-5, including 7-2 in Big 12 Conference action, and jumped into the top 15 in the national rankings.



The Mountaineers are 11th according to the Athletic, NCBWA, and Perfect Game, 12th in USA TODAY Coaches Poll, and 13th in D1Baseball and Baseball America. Additionally, WVU sits 12th in the RPI.



The series win over the Sun Devils marked the first ranked road series win since knocking off Oklahoma in 2024.



West Virginia traveled to Huntington (WV) to take on in-state rival Marshall for its midweek matchup and handled the Thundering Herd 3-0 before traveling across the country meet Arizona State for a big time conference matchup. The Mountaineers dropped game one, but bounced back with a 13-7 decision in game two, and clinched the series n Sunday with a 9-5 win.



Graduate senior Sean Smith hit .500 in the series which included a go-ahead grand slam in the series finale, while sophomore Gavin Kelly hit .538 with a home run and five RBI against the Sun Devils.



Redshirt junior Maxx Yehl tossed a seven-inning gem in game two to even the series and sophomore Chansen Cole had his betting outing of the season in game three, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing just one run.

TOP 25's

D1Baseball



1. UCLA



2. Texas



3. Georgia Tech



4. Mississippi State



5. Georgia



6. North Carolina



7. Florida State



8. Southern Miss



9. Oregon State



10. Virginia



11. Oklahoma



12. USC



13. West Virginia



14. Coastal Carolina



15. Oregon State



16. Alabama



17. Arkansas



18. Auburn



19. Nebraska



20. Texas A&M



21. Florida



22. Boston College



23. UCF



24. Kentucky



25. Arizona State



Baseball America



1. UCLA



2. Texas



3. Georgia Tech



4. Georgia



5. Mississippi State



6. Florida State



7. North Carolina



8. Oregon State



9. USC



10. Alabama



11. Auburn



12. Oklahoma



13. West Virginia



14. Florida



15. Arkansas



16. Southern Miss



17. Oregon



18. Coastal Carolina



19. Virginia



20. NC State



21. Boston College



22. Arizona State



23. Texas A&M



24. Nebraska



25. Kentucky



USA TODAY Coaches Poll



1. UCLA



2. Texas



3. Georgia Tech



4. Mississippi State



5. Georgia



6. North Carolina



7. Florida State



8. USC



9. Oregon State



10. Oregon



11. Auburn



12. West Virginia



13. Southern Miss



14. Virginia



15. Oklahoma



t-16. Arkansas



t-16. Alabama



18. Coastal Carolina



19. Florida



20. Texas A&M



21. Nebraska



22. Kentucky



23. NC State



24. Arizona State



25. Boston College

NCBWA



1. UCLA



2. Texas



3. Georgia Tech



4. Mississippi State



5. Georgia



6. North Carolina



7. Florida State



8. Oregon State



9. USC



10. Southern Miss



11. West Virginia



12. Auburn



13. Coastal Carolina



14. Oregon



15. Arkansas



16. Oklahoma



17. Alabama



18. Florida



19. Virginia



20. Nebraska



21. Texas A&M



22. Arizona State



23. Kentucky



24. Jacksonville State



25. Boston College



Perfect Game



1. UCLA



2. Texas



3. Georgia Tech



4. Mississippi State



5. Georgia



6. Florida State



7. USC



8. North Carolina



9. Oregon State



10. Oregon



11. West Virginia



12. Virginia



13. Southern Miss



14. Coastal Carolina



15. Alabama



16. Florida



17. Auburn



18. Arizona State



19. Arkansas



20. Nebraska



21. Oklahoma



22. UCF



23. Jacksonville State



24. Boston College



25. Texas A&M



The Athletic



1. UCLA



2. Texas



3. Georgia Tech



4. Mississippi State



5. North Carolina



6. Georgia



7. Oregon State



8. Florida State



9. USC



10. Virginia



11. West Virginia



12. Alabama



13. Auburn



14. Oklahoma



15. Southern Miss



16. Florida



17. Arkansas



18. Coastal Carolina



19. Texas A&M



20. Oregon



21. Ole Miss



22. Kentucky



23. Nebraska



24. Boston College



25. Arizona State