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Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Rises into the Top 15 in the National Rankings

The Mountaineers are rolling and surging in the top 25
Christopher Hall|
WVU Athletics Communications

The West Virginia Mountaineers went on the road and took two of three from the nationally ranked Arizona State Sun Devils over the weekend, improving their overall record to 19-5, including 7-2 in Big 12 Conference action, and jumped into the top 15 in the national rankings.

The Mountaineers are 11th according to the Athletic, NCBWA, and Perfect Game, 12th in USA TODAY Coaches Poll, and 13th in D1Baseball and Baseball America. Additionally, WVU sits 12th in the RPI.

The series win over the Sun Devils marked the first ranked road series win since knocking off Oklahoma in 2024.

West Virginia traveled to Huntington (WV) to take on in-state rival Marshall for its midweek matchup and handled the Thundering Herd 3-0 before traveling across the country meet Arizona State for a big time conference matchup. The Mountaineers dropped game one, but bounced back with a 13-7 decision in game two, and clinched the series n Sunday with a 9-5 win.

Graduate senior Sean Smith hit .500 in the series which included a go-ahead grand slam in the series finale, while sophomore Gavin Kelly hit .538 with a home run and five RBI against the Sun Devils.

Redshirt junior Maxx Yehl tossed a seven-inning gem in game two to even the series and sophomore Chansen Cole had his betting outing of the season in game three, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing just one run.

TOP 25's

D1Baseball

1. UCLA

2. Texas

3. Georgia Tech

4. Mississippi State

5. Georgia

6. North Carolina

7. Florida State

8. Southern Miss

9. Oregon State

10. Virginia

11. Oklahoma

12. USC

13. West Virginia

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Oregon State

16. Alabama

17. Arkansas

18. Auburn

19. Nebraska

20. Texas A&M

21. Florida

22. Boston College

23. UCF

24. Kentucky

25. Arizona State

Baseball America

1. UCLA

2. Texas

3. Georgia Tech

4. Georgia

5. Mississippi State

6. Florida State

7. North Carolina

8. Oregon State

9. USC

10. Alabama

11. Auburn

12. Oklahoma

13. West Virginia

14. Florida

15. Arkansas

16. Southern Miss

17. Oregon

18. Coastal Carolina

19. Virginia

20. NC State

21. Boston College

22. Arizona State

23. Texas A&M

24. Nebraska

25. Kentucky

USA TODAY Coaches Poll

1. UCLA

2. Texas

3. Georgia Tech

4. Mississippi State

5. Georgia

6. North Carolina

7. Florida State

8. USC

9. Oregon State

10. Oregon

11. Auburn

12. West Virginia

13. Southern Miss

14. Virginia

15. Oklahoma

t-16. Arkansas

t-16. Alabama

18. Coastal Carolina

19. Florida

20. Texas A&M

21. Nebraska

22. Kentucky

23. NC State

24. Arizona State

25. Boston College

NCBWA

1. UCLA

2. Texas

3. Georgia Tech

4. Mississippi State

5. Georgia

6. North Carolina

7. Florida State

8. Oregon State

9. USC

10. Southern Miss

11. West Virginia

12. Auburn

13. Coastal Carolina

14. Oregon

15. Arkansas

16. Oklahoma

17. Alabama

18. Florida

19. Virginia

20. Nebraska

21. Texas A&M

22. Arizona State

23. Kentucky

24. Jacksonville State

25. Boston College

Perfect Game

1. UCLA

2. Texas

3. Georgia Tech

4. Mississippi State

5. Georgia

6. Florida State

7. USC

8. North Carolina

9. Oregon State

10. Oregon

11. West Virginia

12. Virginia

13. Southern Miss

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Alabama

16. Florida

17. Auburn

18. Arizona State

19. Arkansas

20. Nebraska

21. Oklahoma

22. UCF

23. Jacksonville State

24. Boston College

25. Texas A&M

The Athletic

1. UCLA

2. Texas

3. Georgia Tech

4. Mississippi State

5. North Carolina

6. Georgia

7. Oregon State

8. Florida State

9. USC

10. Virginia

11. West Virginia

12. Alabama

13. Auburn

14. Oklahoma

15. Southern Miss

16. Florida

17. Arkansas

18. Coastal Carolina

19. Texas A&M

20. Oregon

21. Ole Miss

22. Kentucky

23. Nebraska

24. Boston College

25. Arizona State

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Published | Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

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