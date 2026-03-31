West Virginia Rises into the Top 15 in the National Rankings
The West Virginia Mountaineers went on the road and took two of three from the nationally ranked Arizona State Sun Devils over the weekend, improving their overall record to 19-5, including 7-2 in Big 12 Conference action, and jumped into the top 15 in the national rankings.
The Mountaineers are 11th according to the Athletic, NCBWA, and Perfect Game, 12th in USA TODAY Coaches Poll, and 13th in D1Baseball and Baseball America. Additionally, WVU sits 12th in the RPI.
The series win over the Sun Devils marked the first ranked road series win since knocking off Oklahoma in 2024.
West Virginia traveled to Huntington (WV) to take on in-state rival Marshall for its midweek matchup and handled the Thundering Herd 3-0 before traveling across the country meet Arizona State for a big time conference matchup. The Mountaineers dropped game one, but bounced back with a 13-7 decision in game two, and clinched the series n Sunday with a 9-5 win.
Graduate senior Sean Smith hit .500 in the series which included a go-ahead grand slam in the series finale, while sophomore Gavin Kelly hit .538 with a home run and five RBI against the Sun Devils.
Redshirt junior Maxx Yehl tossed a seven-inning gem in game two to even the series and sophomore Chansen Cole had his betting outing of the season in game three, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing just one run.
TOP 25's
D1Baseball
1. UCLA
2. Texas
3. Georgia Tech
4. Mississippi State
5. Georgia
6. North Carolina
7. Florida State
8. Southern Miss
9. Oregon State
10. Virginia
11. Oklahoma
12. USC
13. West Virginia
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Oregon State
16. Alabama
17. Arkansas
18. Auburn
19. Nebraska
20. Texas A&M
21. Florida
22. Boston College
23. UCF
24. Kentucky
25. Arizona State
Baseball America
1. UCLA
2. Texas
3. Georgia Tech
4. Georgia
5. Mississippi State
6. Florida State
7. North Carolina
8. Oregon State
9. USC
10. Alabama
11. Auburn
12. Oklahoma
13. West Virginia
14. Florida
15. Arkansas
16. Southern Miss
17. Oregon
18. Coastal Carolina
19. Virginia
20. NC State
21. Boston College
22. Arizona State
23. Texas A&M
24. Nebraska
25. Kentucky
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
1. UCLA
2. Texas
3. Georgia Tech
4. Mississippi State
5. Georgia
6. North Carolina
7. Florida State
8. USC
9. Oregon State
10. Oregon
11. Auburn
12. West Virginia
13. Southern Miss
14. Virginia
15. Oklahoma
t-16. Arkansas
t-16. Alabama
18. Coastal Carolina
19. Florida
20. Texas A&M
21. Nebraska
22. Kentucky
23. NC State
24. Arizona State
25. Boston College
NCBWA
1. UCLA
2. Texas
3. Georgia Tech
4. Mississippi State
5. Georgia
6. North Carolina
7. Florida State
8. Oregon State
9. USC
10. Southern Miss
11. West Virginia
12. Auburn
13. Coastal Carolina
14. Oregon
15. Arkansas
16. Oklahoma
17. Alabama
18. Florida
19. Virginia
20. Nebraska
21. Texas A&M
22. Arizona State
23. Kentucky
24. Jacksonville State
25. Boston College
Perfect Game
1. UCLA
2. Texas
3. Georgia Tech
4. Mississippi State
5. Georgia
6. Florida State
7. USC
8. North Carolina
9. Oregon State
10. Oregon
11. West Virginia
12. Virginia
13. Southern Miss
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Alabama
16. Florida
17. Auburn
18. Arizona State
19. Arkansas
20. Nebraska
21. Oklahoma
22. UCF
23. Jacksonville State
24. Boston College
25. Texas A&M
The Athletic
1. UCLA
2. Texas
3. Georgia Tech
4. Mississippi State
5. North Carolina
6. Georgia
7. Oregon State
8. Florida State
9. USC
10. Virginia
11. West Virginia
12. Alabama
13. Auburn
14. Oklahoma
15. Southern Miss
16. Florida
17. Arkansas
18. Coastal Carolina
19. Texas A&M
20. Oregon
21. Ole Miss
22. Kentucky
23. Nebraska
24. Boston College
25. Arizona State
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