Who's Next? Which Mountaineers Could Be Drafted on Day 2 of the MLB Draft

West Virginia pitchers Dawson Montesa (St. Louis Cardinals) and Maxx Yehl (Kansas City Royals) were selected on day one of the 2026 MLB Draft, and today, several others are hoping to hear their names called between rounds 5-20.

Which players could be taken? Here are the five I'm expecting.

RHP Kyle Casteel (2027 commit)

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With Casteel not going on day one of the draft, it should increase the likelihood of him ending up in Morgantown. That said, if he goes early today, it could get dicey. Casteel is a big part of West Virginia's plans and is someone they believe can be the future ace of the pitching staff.

RHP Ian Korn

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Korn was never considered a top-four round guy, but he certainly put himself on the radar of scouts this past season with his work as a Swiss Army Knife, starting some games, pitching high-leverage situations out of the pen, and being an innings eater as a reliever. That versatility with a mid-90s fastball and a consistent strike thrower should lead to him hearing his name called at some point today.

OF Armani Guzman

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The ultra-dynamic Guzman is going to be a big leaguer at some point. It may be worth it to return to WVU for one more year before beginning his journey to the show, but that will all depend on where he is selected today. The lack of power is what will keep teams hesitant, but I have no doubt that he will be drafted.

OF Paul Schoenfeld

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The defense and bat-to-ball skill is worthy of being a draft pick, if you ask me. He knows the strike zone extremely well and consistently puts the ball in play. Plus, how many times have we seen him flash the leather in centerfield, making some ridiculous play? He plays the game the right way and could certainly develop into a fourth outfield option for a big league team one day.

DH Sean Smith

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When Smith barrels the ball up, and it's often, it's a thing of beauty. He exceeded my expectations this past season at West Virginia, and I'm a big believer that there is more power in there that he has yet to tap into. In 506 career at-bats at the collegiate level, which is about the equivalent to a full season of pro ball, Smith belted 25 homers. Someone should take him in the middle rounds.

A reminder that all high school players and four-year players selected in this year's draft have until Monday, July 27th at 5 p.m. ET to sign their contracts with the team that takes them. If not, they will either return to college or head there.