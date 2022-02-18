OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting Lineup vs Central Michigan
The starting lineup is set for today's game.
Moments ago, WVU head baseball coach Randy Mazey put out the starting lineup for today's game against the Central Michigan Chippewas.
1. RF Austin Davis
2. 3B J.J. Wetherholt
3. CF Victor Scott
4. DH Nathan Blasick
5. 1B Grant Hussey
6. 2B Mikey Kluska
7. LF Braden Barry
8. C Dayne Leonard
9. SS Tevin Tucker
P Carlson Reed
