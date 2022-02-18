Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting Lineup vs Central Michigan

The starting lineup is set for today's game.

Moments ago, WVU head baseball coach Randy Mazey put out the starting lineup for today's game against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

1. RF Austin Davis

2. 3B J.J. Wetherholt

3. CF Victor Scott

4. DH Nathan Blasick

5. 1B Grant Hussey

6. 2B Mikey Kluska

7. LF Braden Barry

8. C Dayne Leonard

9. SS Tevin Tucker

P Carlson Reed

Austin Davis
Baseball

