WVU Dominates BYU to Complete Sweep, Extends Win Streak to Five

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-4, 5-1) extended their winning streak to five after completing the sweep of the BYU Cougars (10-12, 2-4) on Saturday 11-1, forcing the mercy rule in the eighth inning. WVU sophomore Gavin Kelly and juniors Tyrus Hall led the Mountaineers at the plate with two RBI apiece, while redshirt junior Maxx Yehl improved to 4-0, following an 11-strikeout afternoon.

West Virginia took a commanding lead in the bottom of the second inning. After senior Matthew Graveline received a walk, and Guzman singled to centerfield, Hall singled through the right side for his first RBI of the day. Guzman and Hall added a run on a double steal. Hall advanced to third on a ground ball from sophomore Ineich and stole home on the 1-1 pitch. Then, with two aboard, senior Brock Wills hit an RBI single back up the middle for the early 4-0 lead.

Following a one-out triple to deep centerfield from Sean Smith, Guzman hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to bring the senior home for a 5-0 advantage.

BYU junior Crew McChesney put the Cougars on the board in the sixth with a leadoff home run.

West Virginia added three runs in the seventh. Smith started the scoring with a one-out solo home run over the visitors bullpen. Then, with the bases loaded, Kelly drove in two, working the opposite field with a two-RBI single to right field for an 8-1 lead.

The Mountaineers ended the game in the eighth when BYU junior reliever Brayden Marx loaded the bases and redshirt sophomore Brock snow entered the game delivered four-consecutive balls to Graveline for the first run of the frame. Guzman plated another run with a fielders choice to third and Hall brought in the final run with a sacrifice fly to right field, forcing the run-rule for the 11-1 win in eight innings to complete the sweep of the Cougars.

West Virginia is back in action Tuesday night as the Mountaineers travel to Huntington (WV) to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at Jack Cook Field. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.