WVU P Jackson Wolf Ranks in Keith Law's Top 100 MLB Prospects

The 2021 West Virginia baseball season has been one to forget but not so much for left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf who has been a bright spot for the Mountaineers during a year in which they are currently 18-23.

Doug Johnson

The 6'7", 200-pound junior really saw progress in his development in 2020 before the pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel the remainder of the season. In four starts, Wolf posted a 3-1 record, struck out 27 batters, and allowed just three runs in 25.2 innings of work.

Now with 30 career starts under his belt, he is evolving into one of the nation's top prospects. Keith Law, an MLB analyst of The Athletic, recently ranked Wolf No. 98 on his Top 100 Prospects MLB Draft Big Board.

In eleven starts this season, Wolf holds a 4-5 record (lack of run support), has struck out 86 batters to just 26 walks, and has allowed 25 runs in 68 innings pitched. Although he doesn't have the most dominating arsenal of pitches, he does a good job of mixing things up, painting the corners, and getting ahead in the count. These are all things that have attributed to his high strikeout total throughout the course of the season. In just his last four starts alone, Wolf has struck out 41 batters - that's an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.

The 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft is scheduled to take place from July 11th-13th.

