WVU Pitcher Maxx Yehl Earns Consensus All-American Status

The Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, Maxx Yehl, is now a consensus All-American. On Saturday, Yehl was voted a Third Team All-American selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), securing consensus status.

In previous days, Yehl had been honored by Baseball America (Third Team), NCBWA (Second Team), and Perfect Game (First Team).

This is elite company that Yehl is entering, as he is just the fifth Mountaineer ever to receive four All-American honors in a single season, joining Chris Enochs (1997), Jedd Gyorko (2010), Alek Manoah (2019), and JJ Wetherholt (2023).

In 17 starts so far this season, Yehl has gone 9-2 with an ERA of 2.10 and a WHIP of 1.056. He has struck out 105 batters while walking only 25 in 90 innings of work, and opposing hitters are hitting just .216 off of him. Pretty incredible stuff from a guy who missed all of the 2025 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

WVU head coach Steve Sabins has stated multiple times throughout the year that Yehl could have turned pro last year, but turned down the opportunity to come back to West Virginia and try to help the Mountaineers do something special. Boy, has he delivered in that regard. He quickly turned into the Mountaineers' ace and helped guide them to their first host of a regional since 2019, in addition to making it to the College World Series for the first time in program history.

Yehl in the postseason

WVU Athletics Communications

vs. Kansas State (Big 12 Tournament)

Yehl worked on a short week for this one, but Sabins felt like he needed to go to his ace to win game one of the tournament, and he turned in a sparkling performance. He gave up just two runs on three hits across 6.1 innings, striking out seven in the win.

vs. Kentucky (NCAA Regional)

This was Yehl's one hiccup of the season. He didn't have command of any of his pitches, walking one batter, plunking two, and giving up two hits (one homer) before leaving the game in the first inning due to injury.

vs. Kentucky (NCAA Regional)

Fortunately, the injury wasn't anything too serious, and he was able to bounce back a couple of days later to pitch in the decisive game seven against the Wildcats. This time around, he was much better, giving up just one run on three hits in five innings.

vs. Cal Poly (NCAA Super Regional)

The first inning was a little rocky, but nothing too crazy. Yehl settled in and tossed five strong innings before being removed. The game was well in hand, so Sabins turned to the bullpen to save some pitches on his arm and keep him healthy for what was to come.

Yehl is expected to get the ball tonight in the winner's bracket game against North Carolina at the College World Series. A win would put the Mountaineers one win away from playing for a national championship.