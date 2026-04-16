WVU's Gavin Kelly is Regarded as a Top 10 MLB Prospect in 2027 Draft Class

WVU baseball currently sits at 24-8 overall, with a strong chance to host a regional or super regional in the NCAA baseball tournament. Perhaps nobody has made a bigger impact on the team so far this season than second baseman Gavin Kelly.

Scouts are taking notice of the way Kelly has been playing in his true sophomore season. Baseball America ranked Kelly as the 5th-best NCAA draft prospect for the 2027 MLB Draft. 2027 would be the first draft that Kelly would be eligible to enter, and it seems like he could go very early.

The 10 best 2027 college draft prospects💪https://t.co/HniabC0tPr pic.twitter.com/ng3tuxVXx2 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 8, 2026

Kelly leads the Mountaineers with an impressive .418 average in 134 at-bats. He has been a true offensive weapon for head coach Steve Sabins, with a team-leading 1.179 OPS and also leads the team in RBI with 33, while his five home runs are tied for the most on the team.

Kelly’s versatility could make him a more attractive prospect

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native's position is listed as “utility” on the official WVU team roster. This very much describes Kelly and how the Mountaineers have utilized him throughout his career.

Kelly was truly used all over the field as a true freshman, seeing time behind the plate as a catcher and seeing time all over the infield. It has been a bit different for Kelly in his sophomore season, seeing plenty of time at second base but mostly behind the plate. His versatility has allowed the Mountaineers to keep their best player in the lineup every day.

WVU’s JJ Wetherholt was drafted 7th overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024 and was called up to the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, where he slotted in as the team's starting second baseman. Wetherholt led the NCAA in batting average during the 2023 season, and Kelly is nearing the top 10 in the NCAA this season and has multiple positions that he can play at the next level. Kelly’s fielding has also taken a step forward this season with his extended time playing in the infield.

The Mountaineers are firmly in the top-15 of all major national rankings and have the opportunity to make another deep postseason run in Sabin's second year as head coach. Should the Mountaineers be able to make a deep postseason run, expect Kelly to be a big part of the production offensively and to make plays in the field no matter where he is.