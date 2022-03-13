2022 NCAA Tournament is Set

Moments ago, the 2022 NCAA Tournament field was announced on CBS and boy, are there several good matchups to set the tone.

West Region - Portland 1. Gonzaga vs 16. Georgia State 8. Boise State vs 9. Memphis 5. UConn vs 12. New Mexico State 4. Arkansas vs 13. Vermont 6. Alabama vs 11. Rutgers/Notre Dame 3. Texas Tech vs 14. Montana State 7. Michigan State vs 10. Davidson 2. Duke vs 15. Cal State Fullerton South Region - San Antonio 1. Arizona vs 16. Wright State/Bryant 8. Seton Hall vs 9. TCU 5. Houston vs 12. UAB 4. Illinois vs 13. Chattanooga 6. Colorado State vs 11. Michigan 3. Tennessee vs 14. Longwood 7. Ohio State vs 10. Loyola-Chicago 2. Villanova vs 15. Delaware Midwest Region - Chicago 1. Kansas vs 16. Texas Southern/Texas A&M-CC 8. San Diego State vs 9. Creighton 5. Iowa vs 12. Richmond 4. Providence vs 13. South Dakota State 6. LSU vs 11. Iowa State 3. Wisconsin vs 14. Colgate 7. USC vs 10. Miami (FL) 2. Auburn vs 15. Jacksonville State East Region - Philadelphia 1. Baylor vs 16. Norfolk State 8. North Carolina vs 9. Marquette 5. Saint Mary's vs 12. Wyoming/Indiana 4. UCLA vs 13. Akron 6. Texas vs 11. Virginia Tech 3. Purdue vs 14. Yale 7. Murray State vs 10. San Francisco 2. Kentucky vs 15. Saint Peter's

