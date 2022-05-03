Skip to main content

Akok Akok Commits to Georgetown

West Virginia target commits elsewhere.

Monday evening, former UConn forward Akok Akok announced that he will be transferring to Georgetown. The Mountaineers were also in the mix for Akok alongside Pitt and Ohio State

The 6'9", 215-pound forward averaged 3.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 23 games played this past season with the Huskies. After a solid start to his career averaging 5.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game as a true freshman, Akok hasn't been able to fully get back to that level of play since tearing his Achilles tendon which ended his sophomore season just seven games in. 

The Mountaineers filled their final scholarship spot this past week when Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to return to the program following one year at Washington. As of today, the WVU roster if full but there could be movement between now and next season.

