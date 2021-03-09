Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Andy Katz Releases Champ Week Bracketology Projection

See where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology by Andy Katz.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia enters the Big 12 Conference tournament as the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals on Thursday. If the Mountaineers defeat the Cowboys, they will almost certainly face top-seeded Baylor in the semifinals. 

In the latest bracketology by Andy Katz of NCAA.com, West Virginia sits as a No. 3 seed but a win over Oklahoma State and Baylor could very likely push the Mountaineers up to a No. 2 seed.

Below is a look at Katz's projection:

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Prairie View A&M/North Carolina A&T

8. San Diego State vs 9. Loyola-Chicago

5. Oklahoma vs 12. Colorado State/Syracuse

4. Florida State vs 13. Winthrop

6. Creighton vs 11. St. Bonaventure

3. West Virginia vs 14. Southern Utah

7. Tennessee vs 10. Georgia Tech

2. Ohio State vs 15. Grand Canyon

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15517477_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Andy Katz Releases Champ Week Bracketology Projection

Screen Shot 2021-03-05 at 8.21.54 AM
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins & Players Pre-Big 12 Tournament Press Conference

Mazey
Baseball

WVU Baseball Makes Schedule Change

USATSI_15658405_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Was Taz Sherman Robbed of the Sixth Man of the Year Award?

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) looks to pass while defended by Kansas Jayhawks guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Looking at West Virginia's Odds to Win the Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology - 3/9

WVU Women's Basketball
WVU Womens Basketball

West Virginia Claims Two-Seed in Big 12 Conference Tournament

Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Ali Jennings (19) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Ali Jennings is Heading Home