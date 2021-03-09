Andy Katz Releases Champ Week Bracketology Projection

See where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology by Andy Katz.

West Virginia enters the Big 12 Conference tournament as the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals on Thursday. If the Mountaineers defeat the Cowboys, they will almost certainly face top-seeded Baylor in the semifinals.

In the latest bracketology by Andy Katz of NCAA.com, West Virginia sits as a No. 3 seed but a win over Oklahoma State and Baylor could very likely push the Mountaineers up to a No. 2 seed.

Below is a look at Katz's projection:

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Prairie View A&M/North Carolina A&T

8. San Diego State vs 9. Loyola-Chicago

5. Oklahoma vs 12. Colorado State/Syracuse

4. Florida State vs 13. Winthrop

6. Creighton vs 11. St. Bonaventure

3. West Virginia vs 14. Southern Utah

7. Tennessee vs 10. Georgia Tech

2. Ohio State vs 15. Grand Canyon

