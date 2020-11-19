SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Schedule and TV Info

Schuyler Callihan

The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic is set to get underway next Wednesday, November 25th at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to tipoff the 2020-21 college basketball season.

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Northern Iowa Panthers will get things started at 2 p.m. on ESPN. Below is the full schedule of the first round.

1st round - Nov. 25th

(Game 1) West Virginia vs Northern Iowa | 2 p.m. EST, ESPN

(Game 2) Saint Mary's vs Memphis | 4:30 p.m. EST, ESPN2

(Game 3) Creighton vs South Dakota State | 7 p.m. EST, ESPN2

(Game 4) Utah State vs Wichita State | 9:30 p.m. EST, ESPN2 

Winners Bracket - Nov. 26th

(Game 5) West Virginia/Northern Iowa Winner vs Saint Mary's vs Memphis Winner | NOON, ESPN

(Game 6) Creighton/South Dakota State Winner vs Utah State vs Wichita State Winner | 2:30 p.m. EST, ESPN2

Losers Bracket - Nov. 26th 

(Game 7) West Virginia/Northern Iowa Loser vs Saint Mary's vs Memphis Loser | 5 p.m., ESPN

(Game 8) Creighton/South Dakota State Loser vs Utah State vs Wichita State Loser | 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN2

Championship - Nov. 27th

Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner | 12:30 p.m., ESPN

3rd place game - Nov. 27th

Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser | 8 p.m., ESPN2

5th place game - Nov. 27th

Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner | 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

7th place game - Nov. 27th

Game 7 loser vs Game 8 loser | 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

