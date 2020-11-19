Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Schedule and TV Info
Schuyler Callihan
The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic is set to get underway next Wednesday, November 25th at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to tipoff the 2020-21 college basketball season.
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Northern Iowa Panthers will get things started at 2 p.m. on ESPN. Below is the full schedule of the first round.
1st round - Nov. 25th
(Game 1) West Virginia vs Northern Iowa | 2 p.m. EST, ESPN
(Game 2) Saint Mary's vs Memphis | 4:30 p.m. EST, ESPN2
(Game 3) Creighton vs South Dakota State | 7 p.m. EST, ESPN2
(Game 4) Utah State vs Wichita State | 9:30 p.m. EST, ESPN2
Winners Bracket - Nov. 26th
(Game 5) West Virginia/Northern Iowa Winner vs Saint Mary's vs Memphis Winner | NOON, ESPN
(Game 6) Creighton/South Dakota State Winner vs Utah State vs Wichita State Winner | 2:30 p.m. EST, ESPN2
Losers Bracket - Nov. 26th
(Game 7) West Virginia/Northern Iowa Loser vs Saint Mary's vs Memphis Loser | 5 p.m., ESPN
(Game 8) Creighton/South Dakota State Loser vs Utah State vs Wichita State Loser | 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN2
Championship - Nov. 27th
Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner | 12:30 p.m., ESPN
3rd place game - Nov. 27th
Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser | 8 p.m., ESPN2
5th place game - Nov. 27th
Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner | 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
7th place game - Nov. 27th
Game 7 loser vs Game 8 loser | 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.