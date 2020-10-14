SI.com
Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic Bracket Released

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be participating in this year's Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic from November 25th-27th. This tournament field was originally scheduled to play in the popular Battle 4 Atlantis, but was canceled due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with the Mountaineers playing their first game of the classic against SEC foe Texas A&M at 2 p.m. on Nov. 25th.

Below is the remainder of the tournament schedule:

Nov. 25

4:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Memphis

7 p.m. Creighton vs. Utah

9:30 p.m. Dayton vs. Wichita State

Nov. 26
12 p.m. Semifinal No. 1
2:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2
6:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 1
9 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 2

Nov. 27
TBD

Official release from the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic:

The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic is a new event whose eight men’s programs have a combined 70 appearances in the Sweet Sixteen and 20 trips to the Final Four. The field of men’s teams includes Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State. All 12 games will air live on the ESPN family of networks.

“Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has earned the reputation of being a premier place to host Division I basketball games,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for the Sanford Sports Complex. “We are privileged to welcome these eight teams to Sioux Falls and will provide them a safe and memorable experience to start their season.”

Tickets will go on sale November 1, with a limited amount available for each game. Masks are required for all spectators and will be available for free at the door.

