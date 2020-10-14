Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic Bracket Released

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be participating in this year's Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic from November 25th-27th. This tournament field was originally scheduled to play in the popular Battle 4 Atlantis, but was canceled due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with the Mountaineers playing their first game of the classic against SEC foe Texas A & M at 2 p.m. on Nov. 25th.

Below is the remainder of the tournament schedule:

Nov. 25

4:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Memphis

7 p.m. Creighton vs. Utah

9:30 p.m. Dayton vs. Wichita State

Nov. 26

12 p.m. Semifinal No. 1

2:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2

6:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 1

9 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 2

Nov. 27

TBD

Official release from the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic:

The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic is a new event whose eight men’s programs have a combined 70 appearances in the Sweet Sixteen and 20 trips to the Final Four. The field of men’s teams includes Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A & M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State. All 12 games will air live on the ESPN family of networks.

“Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has earned the reputation of being a premier place to host Division I basketball games,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for the Sanford Sports Complex. “We are privileged to welcome these eight teams to Sioux Falls and will provide them a safe and memorable experience to start their season.”

Tickets will go on sale November 1, with a limited amount available for each game. Masks are required for all spectators and will be available for free at the door.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.