LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 10 West Virginia vs. Kansas State

No. 10 West Virginia is set to begin a four-game home stretch to end the regular season beginning this afternoon with Kansas State 7-18 (3-10). West Virginia 16-6 (9-4) rides into Saturday sitting in 2nd place in the Big 12 standings and if they are able to take care of business and Kansas upsets Baylor today, West Virginia will inch closer to the top spot in the league.

Where: WVU Coliseum; Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Starting Five for WVU: Derek Culver, Jalen Bridges, Jordan McCabe, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Sean McNeil

West Virginia wins Jump Ball.

Derek Culver sinks Layup, WVU leads 3-0.

Jalen Bridges makes 3-Point Jumper, WVU leads 6-0.

Antonio Gordon makes Second-Chance Jumper, WVU leads 6-2.

West Virginia leads Kansas State 6-2 at the Under-16 Media Timeout.

Sean McNeil makes Second-Chance 3-Point Jumper Off Turnover, WVU leads 9-4.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Dunk, WVU leads 11-4.

Selton Miguel makes Layup, WVU leads 11-6.

West Virginia leads Kansas State 11-6 at the Under-12 Media Timeout.

Deuce McBride checks in and makes Jumper, WVU leads 15-6.

Taz Sherman makes 2-2 Free Throws, WVU leads 17-8.

Rudi Williams sinks 3-Point Jumper, WVU leads 17-11.

West Virginia leads Kansas State 17-11 at the Under-8 Media Timeout.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes Jumper, WVU leads 19-14.

Mike McGuirl Travel, Kansas State Turnover, WVU leads 19-18.

West Virginia leads Kansas State 19-18 at the Under-4 Media Timeout.

Sean McNeil makes Jumper, WVU leads 21-18.

Davion Bradford Dunk, WVU leads 21-20.

Sean McNeil sinks 3-Point Jumper, WVU leads 24-20.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes 2-of-2 Free Throws, WVU leads 25-20.

Davison Bradford makes Layup, WVU leads 26-22.

HALFTIME: West Virginia leads Kansas State 26-22

Sean McNeil makes Second-Chance Jumper, WVU leads 28-22.

Jalen Bridges sinks Layup, WVU leads 30-22.

Kansas State calls team timeout, WVU leads 33-22.

Davison Bradford makes Layup, WVU leads 35-26.

Derek Culver sinks Layup, WVU leads 37-26.

West Virginia leads Kansas State 37-26 at the Under-16 Media Timeout.

