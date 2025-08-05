Sources: West Virginia Makes a Late Roster Addition
After speaking with sources in Morgantown, West Virginia on SI can confirm that Oregon State edge rusher Oluwaseyi Omotosho has committed to the Mountaineers and is already enrolled, actively practicing with the team. He will be the 51st transfer to commit to West Virginia, and the 71st new player on the 2025 roster.
Player Background:
The 6'2" 245 245-pound Houston, Texas native began his career at Wyoming. He spent three seasons with the Cowboys before transferring to Oregon State. He appeared in 16 games across two seasons for the Beavers, totaling 18 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
His best season came in 2022 with Wyoming as a redshirt Freshman. He totaled 46 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 11 games that year. Prior to that, he only appeared in three total games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. His High School recruitment was not extremely active, as he only had offers from Liberty and Wyoming.
Where He Fits:
He has spent his entire college career playing as an edge rusher or outside linebacker. The perfect position for him at WVU will be Bandit. He is joining a room that features stiff competition, which could only get deeper as the Mountaineers await the results of Jimmori Robinson's lawsuit vs. the NCAA. Our sources indicate that he committed to the Mountaineers, knowing competition would be fierce, and that Omotosho would be a good fit for the new "Hard Edge" culture.
Eligibility:
The big question in 2025 is how many years has each player played, and does he actually have another year available? 2020 does not count for Omotosho, and he redshirted in 2021 with only three game appearances. He played in 2022, 2023, and 2025 taking up three of the four years he had remaining. He has one season left to play.
Projected Bandit Depth Chart:
Jimmori Robinson (Pending)
Braden Siders
Curtis Jones
Marshon Oxley
Oluwaseyi Omotosho
Keenan Eck
Jackson Biser
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Quick Hits: A Step in the Right Direction, Mobility of QBs, Importance of Defense + More
Four WVU Players Take Eligibility Fight to Court, Hoping to Play This Fall
Rich Rodriguez Sends a Message to Jahiem White and the WVU RB Room
How Many Games Will WVU Win in 2025? Fans Just Weighed In With Early Votes
What Happens if Tye Edwards is Ruled Ineligible? A Look at WVU's Options to Fill the Void