LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 2 WVU vs. No. 10 Kansas State
The No. 2 West Virginia Mountaineers meet the No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday at 6:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
No. 2 West Virginia vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State
Where: Municipal Auditorium; Kansas City, MO.
Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN+
Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
For full coverage of tonight's game, please follow us below!
Starting Five For West Virginia: Jayla Humingway, Kysre Gondrezick, Kirsten Deans, Esmery Martinez, Kari Niblack.
Starting Five For Kansas State: Cymone Goodrich, Rachel Ranke, Emilee Ebert, Christianna Carr, Ayoka Lee.
WVU wins Jump Ball.
Kari Niblack makes Jumper, WVU leads 2-0.
Kysre Gondrezick makes Layup off turnover, WVU leads 10-3.
KSU calls 30-Second Timeout.
West Virginia leads 10-3 at the Media Time Out.
Kysre Gondrezick makes 3-Point Jumper, WVu leads 13-3.
Ayoka Lee makes second-chance Layup, WVU leads 13-5.
Ayoka Lee makes Layup, WVU leads 13-7.
Kysre Gondrezick makes Jumper, WVU leads 15-7.
Laura Macke makes Jumper, WVU leads 15-9.
Emilee Ebert sinks pair of Free Throws, WVU leads 15-11.
Blessing Ejiofor makes Jumper, WVU leads 17-14.
West Virginia leads 17-14 after the First Quarter.
Kysre Gondrezick sinks 3-Point Jumper, WVU leads 20-14.
Rachel Ranke makes 3-Point Jumper, KSU leads 21-20.
Christianna Carr makes Jumper off turnover, KSU leads 25-20.
Kansas State leads 25-20 at the Media Time Out.
Jasmine Carson sinks pair of Free Throws, KSU leads 27-22.
HALFTIME: West Virginia 22 - Kansas State 27
