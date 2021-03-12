Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 2 WVU vs. No. 10 Kansas State

Keep it here for updates throughout the Women's Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals
The No. 2 West Virginia Mountaineers meet the No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday at 6:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

No. 2 West Virginia vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State

Where: Municipal Auditorium; Kansas City, MO.

Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

For full coverage of tonight's game, please follow us below!

Starting Five For West Virginia: Jayla Humingway, Kysre Gondrezick, Kirsten Deans, Esmery Martinez, Kari Niblack.

Starting Five For Kansas State: Cymone Goodrich, Rachel Ranke, Emilee Ebert, Christianna Carr, Ayoka Lee.

WVU wins Jump Ball.

Kari Niblack makes Jumper, WVU leads 2-0.

Kysre Gondrezick makes Layup off turnover, WVU leads 10-3.

KSU calls 30-Second Timeout.

West Virginia leads 10-3 at the Media Time Out.

Kysre Gondrezick makes 3-Point Jumper, WVu leads 13-3. 

Ayoka Lee makes second-chance Layup, WVU leads 13-5.

Ayoka Lee makes Layup, WVU leads 13-7.

Kysre Gondrezick makes Jumper, WVU leads 15-7.

Laura Macke makes Jumper, WVU leads 15-9.

Emilee Ebert sinks pair of Free Throws, WVU leads 15-11.

Blessing Ejiofor makes Jumper, WVU leads 17-14.

West Virginia leads 17-14 after the First Quarter.

Kysre Gondrezick sinks 3-Point Jumper, WVU leads 20-14.

Rachel Ranke makes 3-Point Jumper, KSU leads 21-20.

Christianna Carr makes Jumper off turnover, KSU leads 25-20.

Kansas State leads 25-20 at the Media Time Out.

Jasmine Carson sinks pair of Free Throws, KSU leads 27-22.

HALFTIME: West Virginia 22 - Kansas State 27

LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 2 WVU vs. No. 10 Kansas State

