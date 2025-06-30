Mountaineers Now

Who is Returning From the 2024 WVU Football Team? Who Will Have the Biggest Impact?

Who are the players fans will recognize this fall?

Josh Wolfe

West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

The college football landscape in 2025 is one where fans are becoming less familiar with who represents their university. West Virginia is part of that, as they had one of the largest roster turnovers in college football history this offseason.

The Mountaineers will have at least 70 new faces on the roster this year; however, they will have 42 players from the 2024 roster. Let's break those players down in order of who will have the biggest impact.

Major Contributor:

RB Jahiem White - Junior

LB Reid Carrico - Redshirt Senior

S Kekoura Tarnue - Senior

OL Nick Krahe - Redshirt Sophomore

DL Hammond Russell - Redshirt Senior

OL Landen Livingston - Redshirt Junior

QB Nicco Marchiol - Redshirt Junior

DL Edward Vesterinen - Redshirt Senior

WR Rodney Gallagher III - Junior

WR Jaden Bray - Redshirt Senior

Punter Oliver Straw - Senior

Long Snapper Macguire Moss - Redshirt Junior

Rotation/Special Teams:

DL Asani Redwood - Redshirt Junior

S Israel Boyce - Sophomore

DL Nate Gabriel - Sophomore

WR Preston Fox - Redshirt Senior

Nickel Zae Jennings - Sophomore

CB Keyshawn Robinson - Sophomore

LB Ben Cutter - Junior

RB Diore Hubbard - Redshirt Freshman

OL Xavier Bausley - Redshirt Junior

DL Corey Mcintyre - Redshirt Sophomore

Bandit Curtis Jones Jr. - Sophomore

S Jason Cross Jr. - Redshirt Freshman

OL Cooper Young - Redshirt Sophomore

TE Greg Genross - Redshirt Senior

RB Clay Ash - Sophomore

WR Jarel Williams - Redshirt Junior

LB Caden Biser - Redshirt Senior

TE Colin McBee - Redshirt Junior

Development:

QB Khalil Wilkins - Redshirt Freshman

TE Noah Braham - Redshirt Sophomore

Bandit Jackson Biser - Redshirt Junior

OL Griffin Fogle - Redshirt Freshman

QB Scott Kean - Redshirt Junior

OL Andreas Hunter - Redshirt Freshman

OL Ray Kovalesky - Redshirt Freshman

DL Quintin Goins - Redshirt Freshman

CB Jayden Bell - Redshirt Sophomore

Kicker RJ Kocan - Redshirt Junior

Kicker Nate Flower - Redshirt Sophomore

Long Snapper Kaden Seller - Redshirt Freshman

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Football Game-by-Game Predictions with Confidence Ratings

Between The Eers: Javon or Jevon? Who Has the Better Career?

Javon Small to Sport New Jersey Number with the Memphis Grizzlies

2026 QB Legend Bey Picks Tennessee Over West Virginia, Three Others

Bruce Irvin Smokes Marshall Fan Who Unjustifiably Called Him an 'NFL Draft Bust'

Published
Josh Wolfe
JOSH WOLFE

Josh graduated from WVU Parkersburg with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He has several years of experience in both recruiting coverage and marketing with DUB-V Nation, which is now West Virginia On SI. He's played a critical part in building the site's audience, relationships, and reach. Behind the scenes, Josh has been the mastermind of the WVU recruiting hot board and transfer tracker.

Home/Football