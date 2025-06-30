Who is Returning From the 2024 WVU Football Team? Who Will Have the Biggest Impact?
The college football landscape in 2025 is one where fans are becoming less familiar with who represents their university. West Virginia is part of that, as they had one of the largest roster turnovers in college football history this offseason.
The Mountaineers will have at least 70 new faces on the roster this year; however, they will have 42 players from the 2024 roster. Let's break those players down in order of who will have the biggest impact.
Major Contributor:
RB Jahiem White - Junior
LB Reid Carrico - Redshirt Senior
S Kekoura Tarnue - Senior
OL Nick Krahe - Redshirt Sophomore
DL Hammond Russell - Redshirt Senior
OL Landen Livingston - Redshirt Junior
QB Nicco Marchiol - Redshirt Junior
DL Edward Vesterinen - Redshirt Senior
WR Rodney Gallagher III - Junior
WR Jaden Bray - Redshirt Senior
Punter Oliver Straw - Senior
Long Snapper Macguire Moss - Redshirt Junior
Rotation/Special Teams:
DL Asani Redwood - Redshirt Junior
S Israel Boyce - Sophomore
DL Nate Gabriel - Sophomore
WR Preston Fox - Redshirt Senior
Nickel Zae Jennings - Sophomore
CB Keyshawn Robinson - Sophomore
LB Ben Cutter - Junior
RB Diore Hubbard - Redshirt Freshman
OL Xavier Bausley - Redshirt Junior
DL Corey Mcintyre - Redshirt Sophomore
Bandit Curtis Jones Jr. - Sophomore
S Jason Cross Jr. - Redshirt Freshman
OL Cooper Young - Redshirt Sophomore
TE Greg Genross - Redshirt Senior
RB Clay Ash - Sophomore
WR Jarel Williams - Redshirt Junior
LB Caden Biser - Redshirt Senior
TE Colin McBee - Redshirt Junior
Development:
QB Khalil Wilkins - Redshirt Freshman
TE Noah Braham - Redshirt Sophomore
Bandit Jackson Biser - Redshirt Junior
OL Griffin Fogle - Redshirt Freshman
QB Scott Kean - Redshirt Junior
OL Andreas Hunter - Redshirt Freshman
OL Ray Kovalesky - Redshirt Freshman
DL Quintin Goins - Redshirt Freshman
CB Jayden Bell - Redshirt Sophomore
Kicker RJ Kocan - Redshirt Junior
Kicker Nate Flower - Redshirt Sophomore
Long Snapper Kaden Seller - Redshirt Freshman
