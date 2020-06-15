Basketball Newcomers & Jalen Bridges Choose Jersey Numbers

The West Virginia men's basketball roster has been updated following the arrivals of freshmen Isaiah Cottrell and Taj Thweatt. However, the Mountaineers are still awaiting the arrival of Kedrian Johnson, a combo guard from Temple Junior College.

With the latest update to the roster, both Cottrell and Thweatt have decided on their jersey number for the 2020-21 season. Also, redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges will be switching his number. Last year, Bridges wore No. 15.

No. 2 Jalen Bridges

Bridges has the ability to be an offensive force for the Mountaineers in 2020-21. Last year, Bob Huggins said he was "amazed" by Bridges' progression stating that, "If he weren’t redshirting and we were going to play our best guys, he would be in the group of our best guys. He’s gotten better and better and better. I’ve been amazed, really, on how much better he’s gotten. His attitude towards practice and the way he approaches things has absolutely been terrific.”

No. 13 Isaiah Cottrell

Isaiah Cottrell (6'9", 215 lbs) is a guy who can and will dominate the boards. He is an athletic big that can stretch the floor and has a pretty solid mid-range game. He'll have to continue to work at it, but can also step out and shoot the three-ball at times as well. With Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe taking up the bulk of the playing time, it may take a little while for Cottrell to make a huge impact, but in the meantime, he'll provide a huge boost off the bench.

No. 24 Taj Thweatt

“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said in a statement released by the athletic department. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line. Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter, committed to West Virginia in early December while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well-coached in high school.”

Taj averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game last season as a junior.

