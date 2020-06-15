MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Basketball Newcomers & Jalen Bridges Choose Jersey Numbers

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia men's basketball roster has been updated following the arrivals of freshmen Isaiah Cottrell and Taj Thweatt. However, the Mountaineers are still awaiting the arrival of Kedrian Johnson, a combo guard from Temple Junior College. 

With the latest update to the roster, both Cottrell and Thweatt have decided on their jersey number for the 2020-21 season. Also, redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges will be switching his number. Last year, Bridges wore No. 15.

No. 2 Jalen Bridges

Bridges has the ability to be an offensive force for the Mountaineers in 2020-21. Last year, Bob Huggins said he was "amazed" by Bridges' progression stating that, "If he weren’t redshirting and we were going to play our best guys, he would be in the group of our best guys. He’s gotten better and better and better. I’ve been amazed, really, on how much better he’s gotten. His attitude towards practice and the way he approaches things has absolutely been terrific.”

No. 13 Isaiah Cottrell

Isaiah Cottrell (6'9", 215 lbs) is a guy who can and will dominate the boards. He is an athletic big that can stretch the floor and has a pretty solid mid-range game. He'll have to continue to work at it, but can also step out and shoot the three-ball at times as well. With Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe taking up the bulk of the playing time, it may take a little while for Cottrell to make a huge impact, but in the meantime, he'll provide a huge boost off the bench.

No. 24 Taj Thweatt

“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said in a statement released by the athletic department. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line. Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter, committed to West Virginia in early December while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well-coached in high school.”

Taj averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game last season as a junior.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Star RB Chuba Hubbard Upset with Mike Gundy's T-Shirt

Schuyler Callihan

by

AlphaCacti

BREAKING: One WVU Football Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

One Mountaineer football player tests positive for COVID-19

Christopher Hall

WVU Makes Top 7 for 2021 LB Timar Rogers

The Mountaineers are squarely in the mix for top Florida linebacker

Schuyler Callihan

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Leddie Brown in 2020

Taking a look at what type of season running back Leddie Brown may have

Schuyler Callihan

POLL: If Permitted, Will You Be Attending WVU Games This Fall?

With COVID-19 still a lingering concern, Mountaineer Field may look different this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

southwvboy

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Trent Jackson in 2020

Taking a look at what to expect from WVU QB Trent Jackson this fall

Schuyler Callihan

CHAT ROOM: Which WVU Game Are You Looking Forward to the Most

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Jarret Doege In 2020

West Virginia Football: Jarret Doege Profile

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982