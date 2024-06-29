Battle Signs with the Charlotte Hornets
West Virginia University guard RaeQuan Battle has signed a deal to join the Charlotte Hornets for the Summer League, according to Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.com.
Battle made his debut as a Mountaineer in December after a legal battle over his eligibility, which helped pave the way for multiple college athletes across the country to receive immediate eligibility after transferring.
In his Mountaineer debut, he put up a season-high 29 points against Radford and replicated his effort in the following matchup versus Toledo before producing 24 points in game three versus Ohio State at Rocket Mortgage Arena.
Battle averaged 16.1 points per game in his lone season at West Virginia and put up nine 20-plus performances in 22 appearances during the season.
The Tulalip, Washington, native transferred to WVU after averaging 16.1 ppg in his second season at Montana State, including putting up a career-high 32 points against Sacramento State.
Battle began his collegiate career at the University of Washington where he averaged 4.8 ppg in two seasons.