Best Virginia Wins Thriller Over WoCo Showtime in Opening Round of TBT

CHARLESTON, WV - It was a sloppy start to the game for both teams as they tried to settle into the speed of the game in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament. Best Virginia could not buy a shot in the first five or so minutes of the 1st quarter but it was their stingy defense that kept them within reach until the scoring came along.

WoCo Showtime took a 15-6 lead but momentum began to swing in Best Virginia's direction in the waning minutes of the opening quarter. Fairmont State's Jamel Morris gave Best Virginia the shot in the arm that they needed by knocking down a couple of big buckets - one of which was a three at the top of the key.

Best Virginia went on a 12-0 run that carried into the 2nd quarter to give them an 18-15 lead. John Flowers was extremely active on both ends of the floor, finishing the half with eight points, playing good post-up defense, and collecting some deflections. WoCo Showtime didn't notch their first points in the 2nd quarter until about the 5-minute mark thanks to a Keith Braxton layup. Best Virginia head coach James Long had Teyvon Myers, Tarik Phillip, and Nathan Adrian playing fullcourt pressure defense which seemed to bother WoCo.

Juwan Staten converted a layup with just seconds left to give Best Virginia a 30-29 lead at the half.

Similar to the start of the 2nd quarter, WoCo went on a bit of a scoring drought to open up the 2nd half. Best Virginia took control of the pace of the game and jumped out to a 41-29 lead - a 12-0 run to open the quarter. Tarik Phillip provided the scoring punch that jumpstarted the Best Virginia run by picking up a quick seven points. WoCo finally put an end to the run with back-to-back baskets from Lee Skinner. Best Virginia led 48-42 heading into the final quarter of the game.

At the end of each TBT game, the Elam Ending is put into place. The Elam Ending is where the game clock is no longer in play after the first dead ball in the final four minutes of the game. With no game clock no longer a factor, a target score is put into place. The target score is eight points higher than the team that is winning the game at the moment the Elam Ending begins. Best Virginia took a timeout just two seconds into the final four minutes of the game, leading 61-51 which made the target score 69.

Daniel Amigo and Fletcher Magee hit back-to-back shots to cut Best Virginia's lead to just six, 63-57. Jamel Morris hit a three at the top of the key to put Best Virginia just two points away from the target score. Kevin Jones' baby hook shot cut it to just one point away but Fletcher Magee hit a deep, contested three to keep WoCo within reach. After a couple of possessions that resulted in turnovers, Kevin Jones hit the game-winner to advance Best Virginia to the 2nd round, making the final score 70-67.

Best Virginia will play the winner of No. 7 D2 and No. 10 Bleed Virginia on Monday.

