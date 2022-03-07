Big 12 Bracket, Tip Times + TV Info

The Big 12 Conference tournament will get underway on Wednesday with a play-in game between Kansas State and West Virginia. Due to Oklahoma State being banned from postseason play this year, they are not allowed to participate in the conference tournament either.

Below is all the information for the matchups, tv network, and start time for each game.

Wednesday

G1: No. 8 Kansas State vs No. 9 West Virginia - 7 p.m. EST on ESPNU

Thursday

G2: No. 4 Texas vs No. 5 TCU - 12:30 p.m. EST on ESPN/2

G3: No. 1 Kansas vs G1 winner - 3 p.m. EST on ESPN/2

G4: No. 2 Baylor vs No. 7 Oklahoma - 7 p.m. EST on ESPN/2

G5: No. 3 Texas vs No. 6 Iowa State - 9:30 p.m. EST on ESPN/2

Friday (semifinals)

G6: G2 winner vs G3 winner - 7 p.m. EST on ESPN/2

G7: G4 winner vs G5 winner - 9:30 p.m. EST on ESPN/2

Saturday (championship)

G8: G6 winner vs G7 winner

