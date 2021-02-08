Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
BREAKING: Big 12 Postpones West Virginia's Two Games vs Baylor

The Mountaineers and Bears will not being playing once again.
PRESS RELEASE by Bryan Messerly, WVU Athletics

The Big 12 Conference announced today that the West Virginia University men’s basketball games with Baylor (Feb. 15) and at Baylor (Feb. 18) have been postponed in accordance with the Conference’s game interruption guidelines.

The postponements are in response to Baylor being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds, as established by the Big 12 Conference. WVU will work with the Big 12 Conference and the two schools to reschedule the games.

