BREAKING: Big 12 Reschedules WVU/Baylor Matchup

The Mountaineers get a game back on the schedule.
Monday morning, the Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia will play at Baylor on February 25th at 9 p.m. EST. West Virginia's home game vs Baylor has yet to be rescheduled.

UPDATE: Moments after the initial announcement, the Big 12 has made a 2nd announcement stating that the date/time of the road game vs Baylor is now TBD

With this announcement, West Virginia will now play three consecutive road games in a span of six days. Two of those games will be against ranked opponents (Texas, Baylor). The Mountaineers will then turnaround and host Kansas State on the 27th. 

Here is West Virginia's remaining schedule as of Monday morning:

2/20 at Texas

2/23 at TCU

2/25 at Baylor

2/27 vs Kansas State

The Mountaineers will be back in action this Saturday against No. 13 Texas with tip-off set for 3 p.m. EST.

BREAKING: Big 12 Reschedules WVU/Baylor Matchup

