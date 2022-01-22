Bob Huggins Conveys What Went Wrong in Loss to Texas Tech

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with play-by-play caller Dan Zangrilli following the Mountaineers loss to No. 18 Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their third straight after suffering a 78-65 loss to the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Mountaineer play-by-play caller Dan Zangrilli, who is filling in for Tony Caridi, and discussed what went wrong in the loss to the Red Raiders.

"We've got to be more committed than what we are."

"We practiced a set that I saw them struggle to defend and we didn't run it one time."

"We don't rebound the basketball. It doesn't help that our bigs were in foul trouble. The reality is we shouldn't be in foul trouble when we're playing zone."

Huggs on if he has the guys/leaders to turn it around: "The leadership has got to start with me. I've done it before and I have to do it again. We need to compete again. We had stretches but we haven't competed for an entire game."

"We need to grow up. If you can't make a free throw, get in the gym. If you want to be a part of the team, you need to help the team in some way. If you don't want to help, why are you here? If you're not going to contribute, why would we carry you?"

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins enters the United Supermarkets Arena before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

