Skip to main content

Bob Huggins Conveys What Went Wrong in Loss to Texas Tech

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with play-by-play caller Dan Zangrilli following the Mountaineers loss to No. 18 Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their third straight after suffering a 78-65 loss to the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. 

GameSummaryBB_22_TTU_GM1

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Mountaineer play-by-play caller Dan Zangrilli, who is filling in for Tony Caridi, and discussed what went wrong in the loss to the Red Raiders. 

"We've got to be more committed than what we are."

"We practiced a set that I saw them struggle to defend and we didn't run it one time."

"We don't rebound the basketball. It doesn't help that our bigs were in foul trouble. The reality is we shouldn't be in foul trouble when we're playing zone."

Read More

Huggs on if he has the guys/leaders to turn it around: "The leadership has got to start with me. I've done it before and I have to do it again. We need to compete again. We had stretches but we haven't competed for an entire game."

"We need to grow up. If you can't make a free throw, get in the gym. If you want to be a part of the team, you need to help the team in some way. If you don't want to help, why are you here? If you're not going to contribute, why would we carry you?"

Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins enters the United Supermarkets Arena before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Mandatory Credit:

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins enters the United Supermarkets Arena before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins enters the United Supermarkets Arena before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Mandatory Credit:
Basketball

Bob Huggins Conveys What Went Wrong in Loss to Texas Tech

15 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Clarence Nadolny (3) dribbles the ball against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) and forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

West Virginia Overwhelmed in Lubbock

1 hour ago
West Virginia guard Sean McNeil
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Texas Tech

3 hours ago
USATSI_15553929_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Texas Tech

5 hours ago
USATSI_15553876_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at No. 18 Texas Tech

6 hours ago
Untitled design (72)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 18 Texas Tech

6 hours ago
USATSI_15553113_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Texas Tech

6 hours ago
Feb 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) goes to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Looks to Rebound Against No. 18 Texas Tech

15 hours ago