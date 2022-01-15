Skip to main content

Bob Huggins Discusses What Went Wrong in Loss to Kansas

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with play-by-play man Tony Caridi on the radio broadcast to talk about Saturday's game.

RE: Poor offense or good defense from Kansas

"They played good defense but we've got into this habit of jogging through things. They put guys in that haven't played probably since they got to school here and they ran by us."

RE: Bad passing

"We pass the ball into people's feet? How do you do that? We threw the ball into a guy's feet that is guarding us. That's almost impossible."

RE: Struggles from key players

"Taz isn't 100% back from the COVID. Gabe wasn't Gabe today. Keddy wasn't Keddy. I'm not putting blame on them, I'm just talking reality and the reality is they've been sick."

RE: Kansas big David McCormack

Read More

"I don't know what's been going on here but the guy is a first round pick. We put every big we had on him and he still scored the ball."

RE: 2nd half start

"We missed shots. We missed layups. We missed free throws. We got our head down and you don't want to get your head down against these guys."

RE: Biggest disappointment of today

"We quit competing."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17509993_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bob Huggins Discusses What Went Wrong in Loss to Kansas

19 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) and West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) fight for a loose ball during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

West Virginia Rocked by Jayhawks

34 minutes ago
USATSI_17490710_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

3 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his third quarter touchdown with guard Quinton Spain (67) and guard Hakeem Adeniji (77) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL Playoffs

4 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Big 12 Conference Basketball Saturday Schedule

5 hours ago
Mar 22, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Juwan Staten (3) dribbles against Maryland Terrapins guard Richaud Pack (20) during the second half in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Juwan Staten Returns to the Hardwood

5 hours ago
USATSI_17473495_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Kansas

6 hours ago
USATSI_15351710_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas

6 hours ago