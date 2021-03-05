Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Bob Huggins Named Semifinalist for Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year

WVU head coach recognized as one of the best in the country.
Author:
Publish date:

PRESS RELEASE via WVU Athletics Communications

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men's basketball coach has been named a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today.

Huggins is one of 10 coaches named and one of two coaches from the Big 12 Conference. The full list of honorees can be seen below.

This season, Huggins has guided WVU to 18 wins so far (11 in the Big 12 Conference), and the Mountaineers have been ranked in the AP Top 25 every week this season, reaching No. 6 this week. For the fourth consecutive year, Huggins has been named as a nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Huggins has 899 career wins to date and will become the sixth Division I coach all-time to win 900 career games. He is one win away from tying Roy Williams and three wins away from tying Bob Knight for fourth place all-time.

Coach, School

Darian DeVries, Drake

Scott Drew, Baylor

Andy Enfield, USC

Mark Few, Gonzaga

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State

Juwan Howard, Michigan

Bob Huggins, West Virginia

Eric Musselman, Arkansas

Nate Oats, Alabama

