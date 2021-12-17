Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bob Huggins Responds to Oscar Tshiebwe's Allegations Stating He Tried to 'Ruin' His Life

    The ugly breakup gets uglier.
    Author:

    Who would have thought that a year later, the separation between Oscar Tshiebwe and West Virginia would still be talked about? Well, here we are.

    In a recent article by Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, Tshiebwe opened up about why he wanted to leave WVU and his response came as a bit of a shock. He made allegations that head coach, Bob Huggins, tried to 'ruin' his life.

    “God heard my cry for help and he said, get your stuff. It was a tough decision to leave. People say, You’re ruining your life. People say, ‘If you make that decision, you’re done.’ Coach [Bob Huggins] told me he was going to ruin my life if I did that. He was going to say all these different things to NBA GMs so nobody would ever want me. He said a lot of negative things about me to Coach [John] Calipari. He said I got caught smoking weed. He said I got caught with a lot of different women. Crazy stuff I didn’t know about.” 

    During Friday's press conference to preview WVU's game at UAB, Huggins was asked about the allegations that Tshiebwe made and responded by saying, "He left. I'm not going to get into all that. Everybody here knows that's not me. We played a game, the game was over, Oscar left, I never saw him again. I couldn't have possibly said anything when I didn't see him. He left. I know what happened, everybody here knows what happened. Let's all move on with our lives."

    Read More

    In 10 games this season at Kentucky, Tshiebwe is averaging 16.3 points and 14.4 rebounds per game.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_13984256_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Bob Huggins Responds to Oscar Tshiebwe's Allegations Stating He Tried to 'Ruin' His Life

    13 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-16 at 2.44.22 PM
    Recruiting

    Where Did They End Up? A Look at WVU's 2022 Decommits

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-16 at 2.03.36 PM
    Recruiting

    Neal Brown Compares 2022 Signee to Akheem Mesidor

    1 hour ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) dribbles past Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) in the third quarter at Toyota Center.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Deuce Hits Career Highs in win over Rockets

    7 hours ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Leddie Brown Announces His Future Intentions

    21 hours ago
    Zach Frazier
    Football

    Zach Frazier Earns AFCA Second Team All-American

    21 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 12.53.14 AM
    Recruiting

    Full List of West Virginia's Class of 2022 Signees

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_10385471_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Pat White Lands New Coaching Job

    Dec 16, 2021