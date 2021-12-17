Bob Huggins Responds to Oscar Tshiebwe's Allegations Stating He Tried to 'Ruin' His Life

Who would have thought that a year later, the separation between Oscar Tshiebwe and West Virginia would still be talked about? Well, here we are.

In a recent article by Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, Tshiebwe opened up about why he wanted to leave WVU and his response came as a bit of a shock. He made allegations that head coach, Bob Huggins, tried to 'ruin' his life.

“God heard my cry for help and he said, get your stuff. It was a tough decision to leave. People say, You’re ruining your life. People say, ‘If you make that decision, you’re done.’ Coach [Bob Huggins] told me he was going to ruin my life if I did that. He was going to say all these different things to NBA GMs so nobody would ever want me. He said a lot of negative things about me to Coach [John] Calipari. He said I got caught smoking weed. He said I got caught with a lot of different women. Crazy stuff I didn’t know about.”

During Friday's press conference to preview WVU's game at UAB, Huggins was asked about the allegations that Tshiebwe made and responded by saying, "He left. I'm not going to get into all that. Everybody here knows that's not me. We played a game, the game was over, Oscar left, I never saw him again. I couldn't have possibly said anything when I didn't see him. He left. I know what happened, everybody here knows what happened. Let's all move on with our lives."

In 10 games this season at Kentucky, Tshiebwe is averaging 16.3 points and 14.4 rebounds per game.

