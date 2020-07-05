MountaineerMaven
Bob Huggins Rocking a Solid New Look This Offseason

Schuyler Callihan

With college basketball still months away from returning, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is doing his best to prepare for a run at a Big 12 title. In just the last few months, Huggins helped big man Oscar Tshiebwe with his NBA decision and eventual return to school and also welcomed in two newcomers, Taj Thweatt and Isaiah Cottrell. 

To be honest, there's not much of an offseason for a college head coach. They are always dealing with recruiting, checking in with their guys, studying film, and much more. However, one offseason ritual that Huggins seems to have continued is to grow out a beard of some sorts. Thanks to much of the United States being placed on quarantine for an extended period of time, it looks as if Huggins has taken his offseason look to the next level by growing out a pretty impressive flow as seen below.

This photo was posted to the WVU basketball Facebook fan page "Huggstown" by Judy Mathias. Huggins was greeted by some fans on the 4th of July weekend in Florida.

Screen Shot 2020-07-04 at 3.56.37 PM

What do you think? Should coach Huggins keep this look for the 2020-21 basketball season or go back to the clean look? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

