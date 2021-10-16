    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Both Taz Sherman & Sean McNeil Expected to Start

    West Virginia's best scorers will be on the floor together.
    Author:

    The Mountaineers will have quite the new look this year when they hit the floor in a couple of weeks. Miles McBride and Derek Culver left school early to chase their dreams of playing professional basketball. With those two now gone and the departure of Emmitt Matthews Jr. to Washinton, WVU head coach Bob Huggins will have to insert a trio of new starters into his lineup.

    Losing McBride means that West Virginia will have to find someone that can run the offense at the point. Kedrian Johnson and true freshman Kobe Johnson are a couple of guys that Huggins mentioned as guys that could take over that role.

    "Kedrian has played well. He's shot the ball better than what he shot it a year ago. His ball security is a lot better. Kobe's ball security might be the best of all of them. He's a freshman but when you play at Canton McKinley, you play pretty good competition. He's probably a little more prepared for what was coming than the other freshmen. They play a great schedule there."

    Huggins didn't necessarily tip his hand in what his plan is but there's a chance that he could go with a three guard lineup after mentioning that both Sherman and McNeil have earned starting roles. Neither has experience handling the ball at the point. 

    "The hard thing is having both of them on the floor and getting into foul trouble. That's my biggest fear. You'd kind of like to have one of them to be able to come off the bench and make shots for you but they both obviously deserve to start. Honestly, I think we can put five guys out there that can all make shots if we played Isaiah [Cottrell] and JB [Jalen Bridges] up front. I went back and looked at our last five or six games and JB ended up playing a lot of four anyways and he's a lot bigger and stronger now than he was a year ago."

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Screen Shot 2021-10-16 at 8.45.51 AM
    Basketball

    True Freshman James Okonkwo 'Shocked' Bob Huggins Prior to Injury

    17 seconds ago
    Untitled design (9)
    Basketball

    Both Taz Sherman & Sean McNeil Expected to Start

    36 seconds ago
    West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges drives the lane for one of his five field goals on the evening on his way to a career-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
    Basketball

    West Virginia Holds Annual Gold and Blue Debut

    22 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Neal Brown Points to Several Areas for Leddie Brown's Lack of Production

    18 hours ago
    Line of Scrimmage
    Football

    West Virginia's Struggles Start with the Offensive Line

    22 hours ago
    Bob Huggins - 10-14-21 (1)
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Press Conference 10/14

    23 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-14 at 2.59.25 PM
    Basketball

    Quick Hits: Okonkwo's Strange Injury, Bad Defense, Elite Shooting + More

    Oct 14, 2021
    Jan 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks to his team during a timeout during the first half against the Florida Gators at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    Big 12 Conference Unveils 2021-22 Preseason Poll

    Oct 14, 2021