Both Taz Sherman & Sean McNeil Expected to Start

The Mountaineers will have quite the new look this year when they hit the floor in a couple of weeks. Miles McBride and Derek Culver left school early to chase their dreams of playing professional basketball. With those two now gone and the departure of Emmitt Matthews Jr. to Washinton, WVU head coach Bob Huggins will have to insert a trio of new starters into his lineup.

Losing McBride means that West Virginia will have to find someone that can run the offense at the point. Kedrian Johnson and true freshman Kobe Johnson are a couple of guys that Huggins mentioned as guys that could take over that role.

"Kedrian has played well. He's shot the ball better than what he shot it a year ago. His ball security is a lot better. Kobe's ball security might be the best of all of them. He's a freshman but when you play at Canton McKinley, you play pretty good competition. He's probably a little more prepared for what was coming than the other freshmen. They play a great schedule there."

Huggins didn't necessarily tip his hand in what his plan is but there's a chance that he could go with a three guard lineup after mentioning that both Sherman and McNeil have earned starting roles. Neither has experience handling the ball at the point.

"The hard thing is having both of them on the floor and getting into foul trouble. That's my biggest fear. You'd kind of like to have one of them to be able to come off the bench and make shots for you but they both obviously deserve to start. Honestly, I think we can put five guys out there that can all make shots if we played Isaiah [Cottrell] and JB [Jalen Bridges] up front. I went back and looked at our last five or six games and JB ended up playing a lot of four anyways and he's a lot bigger and stronger now than he was a year ago."

