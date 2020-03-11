Bracket Challenge: Vote for the Best Moments in the Bob Huggins Era

With March Madness now in full effect, we bust our own brackets and give you the chance to vote on numerous topics. Today, we look at the "Best Moments in the Bob Huggins era".

1. West Virginia Wins 2010: Big East Title

On March 10th, 2010, the Mountaineers hoisted their first Big East tournament championship trophy with a 60-58 win over the Georgetown Hoyas. Elite scorer, Da'Sean Butler hit the game winning shot in the final seconds of the game.

8. Jevon Carter breaks the all-time steals record

On November 30th, 2017, Jevon Carter became the school's all-time leader in steals during a blowout win overt NJIT. He would finish his career with 330 steals, shattering the previous mark set at 251 by Greg Jones.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

4. Da'Sean Butler game-winner vs Cincinnati

The Butler did it again! In the quarterfinals of the 2010 Big East tournament, Butler sinked a three-pointer at the buzzer to give West Virginia a 54-51 win, advancing to the semifinals. They would eventually go on to win the Big East tournament.

5. Da'Sean Butler game-winner vs Marquette

This one doesn't have as much value as the Cincinnati game winner, but it was still one of the most clutch moments in the Bob Huggins era.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3. West Virginia beats Kentucky, advances to Final Four

This one was tough to not put at No. 2, but no hardware came out of it so that's why it's at No. 3. Regardless, it was still a very impressive win to knock off the Wildcats, who had several NBA stars on the roster such as John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins.

6. Jevon Carter named 2X National Defensive Player of the Year

Arguably the best defensive player in the history of West Virginia basketball was named back-to-back national defensive player of the year. You could also take his career as a whole and put it here at No. 6 with how important he was to the team.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2. Bob Huggins passes Dean Smith on the all-time wins list

The Mountaineer head coach still awaits his first national championship, but passing another all-time great on the all-time wins list is very impressive. Huggins is quickly approaching 900 wins, where he will then pass Bob Knight.

7. Bob Huggins named Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2014-15

"Press Virginia" was created and the Mountaineers got back to winning basketball at a high level after a two year hiatus. Huggins was named coach of the year as the team finished with a Sweet 16 appearance vs Kentucky.

**You can submit your vote by clicking on the Tweets throughout the article or simply by commenting which number should move on to the semifinals in the comment section below!**

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.