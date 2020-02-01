MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Brandon Knapper's Status for Kansas State Game

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers are coming off of a tough road loss in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday night, a game in which sophomore guard Brandon Knapper did not play.

Prior to the game, the university released a statement saying that Knapper would not be playing due to an illness. Although he is not back to feeling 100%, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins does expect him to return today vs Kansas State. "He was good yesterday. He had the flu, I mean he doesn't look good, he's lost weight and stuff, but he looks good. Shot it pretty good yesterday, actually."

In 18 games this season, Knapper is averaging 3.6 points, 0.8 assists and 0.8 rebounds per game. Yes, Knapper is not the Mountaineers most important piece to the puzzle, but he is however, another bullet in Huggins's holster. He currently sees a little under ten minutes per game and is only shooting at a 32% clip, but can provide the offense with a much needed boost from time to time.

With Jordan McCabe's continued struggles, the Mountaineers need multiple guards off of the bench to help pick up the lack of production from their starter. The problem for Huggins is, he doesn't have anyone that can consistently shoot it, so having everyone available is key. The more guys he is able to roll out there, the chances of one of them being able to hit shots increase.

West Virginia and Kansas State are set to tip-off at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAME THREAD: No. 12 WVU @ Texas Tech

Join the discussion for tonight's Mountaineer basketball game

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Offers 2022 Dual-Threat Quarterback

West Virginia Football Recruiting: Mountaineers Offer Dual-Threat Quarterback

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

West Virginia Sends Offer to 2021 (TN) Corner

Mountaineers hope to secure visit from talented Tennessee corner

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Grandson of Former West Virginia Quarterback Earns Offer from the Mountaineers

West Virginia Football Offers 2022 New Jersey Quarterback Steve Angeli

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Makes Top Five for Newly Offered Corner

2021 corner includes West Virginia in his top five

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Young Mountaineers Learn Another Hard Lesson

West Virginia still has a learning curve

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

West Virginia guard Brandon Knapper Sidelined for Texas Tech

WVU guard Brandon Knapper is out versus Texas Tech

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

Huggins "Amazed" at Jalen Bridges Progression

WVU HC Bob Huggins said his redshirt freshman has been "terrific"

Christopher Hall

by

Halk35

Will Grier and Wife Jeanne Welcome Their Second Child

Will Grier and his wife Jeanne welcome their newest daughter, Adeline

Christopher Hall

West Virginia, Iowa State Game Moved

West Virginia, Iowa State matchup moved to Friday

Christopher Hall

by

Christopher Hall