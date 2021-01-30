Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

BREAKING: 2022 Guard Isaac McKneely Announces College Destination

A decision has been made!
Author:
Publish date:

Moments ago, class of 2022 guard Isaac McKneely of Poca, West Virginia took to Twitter to announce that he has committed to the University of Virginia. 

McKneely is the top player in the state of West Virginia for the 2022 class and although Bob Huggins and his staff at WVU made a strong push, it wasn't enough to oust Tony Bennett and the Cavs. He also held offers from Kentucky, Illinois, Purdue, Louisville, North Carolina, Indiana, and several others.

West Virginia currently has two guards (Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson) committed in the 2021 class but remain without a single commit in the '22 class at this time. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-01-25 at 5.09.22 PM
Basketball

BREAKING: 2022 Guard Isaac McKneely Announces College Destination

Deuce McBride
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Florida

USATSI_15351788_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Florida

USATSI_14060642_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Florida

USATSI_15396321_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Florida

USATSI_15483005_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Florida

USATSI_15494604_168388579_lowres
Football

Tony Fields II Named Top Linebacker on National Team at Senior Bowl

Darris Nichols
Basketball

Darris Nichols Returns to the Coliseum in a new Role