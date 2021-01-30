BREAKING: 2022 Guard Isaac McKneely Announces College Destination

Moments ago, class of 2022 guard Isaac McKneely of Poca, West Virginia took to Twitter to announce that he has committed to the University of Virginia.

McKneely is the top player in the state of West Virginia for the 2022 class and although Bob Huggins and his staff at WVU made a strong push, it wasn't enough to oust Tony Bennett and the Cavs. He also held offers from Kentucky, Illinois, Purdue, Louisville, North Carolina, Indiana, and several others.

West Virginia currently has two guards (Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson) committed in the 2021 class but remain without a single commit in the '22 class at this time.

