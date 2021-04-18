BREAKING: Emmitt Matthews Jr. Chooses New School

Sunday evening, former West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to the University of Washington.

During his three years at West Virginia, Matthews Jr. appeared in 92 games and started 67 of them. This past season was Matthews' best yet as he averaged 7.7 points and 4 rebounds per game. He shot 40% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.

The Tacoma, Washington native will get to finish out his collegiate career in his home state.

