BREAKING: Gabe Osabuohien Makes Decision on Future

A little over a week after West Virginia got bounced in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament by Syracuse, senior forward Gabe Osabuohien announced that he will be returning for the 2021-22 season on the Final Fourcast.

Osabuohien is a tremendous defensive talent but pro scouts are going to want to see him elevate his play-making ability on the offensive end of the floor. There are several players in the NBA that don't provide much offense and are mainly used for their defensive and rebounding ability but adding some production on offense will make him a more appealing prospect.

The energy he brings off the bench on the defensive end of the floor is unmatched. He's a vintage Bob Huggins type of player that rebounds the ball, defends extremely well on and off the ball, racks up deflections, dives for loose balls, takes charges, and just uglies the game up. West Virginia's defense inside the paint was horrendous this year but if it weren't for Osabuohien, it would have been even worse.

This season, Osabuohien averaged 1.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while also recording 12 blocks and 41 steals.

