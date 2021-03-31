BREAKING: Josiah Harris Commits to WVU

Moments ago, class of 2022 power forward Josiah Harris (6'7", 210 lbs) of Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio announced on Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia.

Harris chose West Virginia over offers from Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Ohio State, Xavier, and Cincinnati.

"I actually used to watch West Virginia a lot growing up and still do to this day. I loved watching Jevon Carter play because he was such a dog on the court and wouldn’t back down to anyone and I love the school's defensive mentality," Harris told Mountaineer Maven. "I fell in love with the winning tradition and the coaching staff. It’s a family atmosphere, I really love my relationship with the program."

When Bob Huggins extended Harris the offer, he felt "blessed".

"Being offered by Coach Huggins who is a legend meant a lot to me. I got to speak to him at my unofficial visit I took earlier in the season and from then on our talks have been great. I love the atmosphere and the style of play. I also love their defensive approach to the game!"

Harris becomes the 2nd commitment of West Virginia's 2022 class joining guard Josiah Davis (Teays Valley, WV).

