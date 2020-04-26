MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

BREAKING: Oscar Tshiebwe to Return to West Virginia, Forgo NBA Draft

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the West Virginia basketball team received great news as freshman Oscar Tshiebwe took to Twitter that he will forgo the 2020 NBA Draft and return for his sophomore season.

As a freshman, Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. This will mean that West Virginia could potentially have the best frontcourt in the country with Derek Culver, Gabe Osabuohien, Oscar Tshiebwe, and freshman Isaiah Cottrell.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountaineer Families Who Have Made Impacts Over the Years

These families are one of a kind with more than one family member playing their college careers in Morgantown.

Quinn Burkitt

BREAKING: Josh Norwood signs with Seahawks

West Virginia defensive back Josh Norwood signs with the Seattle Seahawks

Christopher Hall

Robinson Trusted the Climb Through Adversity

Despite a rollercoaster ride, former Mountaineer Kenny Robinson persevered

Schuyler Callihan

Breaking: George Campbell Signs with Jets

West Virginia wide receiver George Campbell has signed with the Jets

Christopher Hall

BREAKING: Hakeem Bailey Signs with the Chiefs

West Virginia corner Hakeem Bailey signs deal with Super Bowl Champs

Christopher Hall

BREAKING: Keith Washington Signs with Saints

The former West Virginia corner has a new home

Christopher Hall

WATCH: Kenny Robinson's Reaction to Being Drafted

The former Mountaineer is officially in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Colton McKivitz Drafted by the San Francisco 49ers

West Virginia's anchor on the offensive line has been selected in the NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Kenny Robinson Selected by the Carolina Panthers

With the 152nd pick, the Panthers select Kenny Robinson

Christopher Hall

Recruiting Roundup: Names to Watch

Several recruits are narrowing their lists down and keeping the Mountaineers involved

Schuyler Callihan