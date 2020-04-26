BREAKING: Oscar Tshiebwe to Return to West Virginia, Forgo NBA Draft

Moments ago, the West Virginia basketball team received great news as freshman Oscar Tshiebwe took to Twitter that he will forgo the 2020 NBA Draft and return for his sophomore season.

As a freshman, Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. This will mean that West Virginia could potentially have the best frontcourt in the country with Derek Culver, Gabe Osabuohien, Oscar Tshiebwe, and freshman Isaiah Cottrell.

