BREAKING: Sean McNeil Enters Name Into 2021 NBA Draft

West Virginia junior guard Sean McNeil announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he will enter his name into the 2021 NBA Draft with the possibility of returning for his senior year.

This is somewhat expected as most underclassmen around this time of year file paperwork to get feedback from NBA scouts to see what their current draft stock is and what they need to work on to raise their stock. This is what both Sagaba Konate did after his sophomore year and what Oscar Tshiebwe did following last season.

McNeil had five 20-point games this season, including in the team's 2nd round loss to Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament where he hit seven three-pointers on his way to 23 points. He finished the season averaging 12.2 points per game and shot 88% from the free-throw line, 40% from the field, and 38% from beyond the arc.

