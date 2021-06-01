BREAKING: Taz Sherman Makes Decision on Future at WVU

PRESS RELEASE VIA WVU ATHLETICS COMMUNICATIONS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 1, 2021) – West Virginia University men’s basketball guard Taz Sherman will return to the Mountaineers in 2021-22 for his fifth season of eligibility, head coach Bob Huggins announced today.

Sherman, a native of Missouri City, Texas, averaged 13.4 points per game in 2020-21, starting six of 28 games played. He shot 41.3% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range, and 87.3% from the free-throw line. Sherman was second on the team with 47 3-point field goals made and was named to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team. He had 21 games in double figures, including a career-high 26 points against Baylor on March 2.

“We are thrilled to have Taz back for another season of Mountaineer basketball,” Huggins said. “He went from scoring five points a game in his first season with us to scoring more than 13 points per game last season. Taz explored his options in a professional manner while finishing his bachelor’s degree in May. Taz is a leader on and off the court, and he will provide us with veteran leadership this season.”

Sherman earned his bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies from WVU last month. He will pursue a master’s degree from West Virginia in this coming academic year.

