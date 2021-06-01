Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

BREAKING: Taz Sherman Makes Decision on Future at WVU

A decision has been made.
Author:
Publish date:

PRESS RELEASE VIA WVU ATHLETICS COMMUNICATIONS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 1, 2021) – West Virginia University men’s basketball guard Taz Sherman will return to the Mountaineers in 2021-22 for his fifth season of eligibility, head coach Bob Huggins announced today.

Sherman, a native of Missouri City, Texas, averaged 13.4 points per game in 2020-21, starting six of 28 games played. He shot 41.3% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range, and 87.3% from the free-throw line. Sherman was second on the team with 47 3-point field goals made and was named to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team. He had 21 games in double figures, including a career-high 26 points against Baylor on March 2.

“We are thrilled to have Taz back for another season of Mountaineer basketball,” Huggins said. “He went from scoring five points a game in his first season with us to scoring more than 13 points per game last season. Taz explored his options in a professional manner while finishing his bachelor’s degree in May. Taz is a leader on and off the court, and he will provide us with veteran leadership this season.”

Sherman earned his bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies from WVU last month. He will pursue a master’s degree from West Virginia in this coming academic year.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12)
Basketball

BREAKING: Taz Sherman Makes Decision on Future at WVU

Screen Shot 2021-05-12 at 7.13.53 PM
Recruiting

WVU Camp/Visit Dates for June + Key Recruits to Keep an Eye On

Screen Shot 2021-06-01 at 10.06.02 AM
Area 304+

Neal Brown, Bob Huggins Hoping to Bring Two-Sport Athlete to WVU

USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Football

Former WVU Safety Jayvon Thrift Chooses Transfer Destination

West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick
Mountaineers in the Pros

Kysre Gondrezick's Stats in Loss to Las Vegas

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Recruiting

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

USATSI_15729643_168388579_lowres
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

WVU Football
Football

Countdown to Kickoff: Vann Washington's Record-Setting 97-Yard Pick Six