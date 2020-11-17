BREAKING: Texas A&M Opts Out of Crossover Classic, Leaving WVU in Limbo

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Texas A & M has decided to withdraw themselves from the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic that is scheduled to begin next Wednesday.

How does this impact, West Virginia? Well, the Aggies were scheduled to play the Mountaineers next Wednesday at 2 p.m. to tip-off the 2020-21 college basketball season. If the Mountaineers opt-out of the Crossover Classic, their next scheduled game would their home opener vs. Youngstown State on December 2nd.

South Dakota has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases recently and has been why schools such as Duke, Ohio State, Dayton, and now Texas A & M have decided not to play in the early season tournament. The original field consisted of Creighton, Dayton, Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A & M, and Wichita State. Duke backed out when this field was expecting to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis but was canceled due to COVID concerns. They were not on board with making the trip to South Dakota.

As of Tuesday evening, West Virginia remains a participant in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. Stay tuned for more updates as we will keep a close eye on this developing story.

