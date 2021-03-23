Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
BREAKING: WVU Guard Enters the Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers lose a veteran member of the backcourt.
Just two days after falling to Syracuse in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament, West Virginia junior guard Jordan McCabe entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by Travis Branham of 247Sports and has since been confirmed by a source close to Mountaineer Maven.

At the tail end of his freshman season in 2018-19, McCabe was a big part of the team's strong finish after what had been a very disappointing season. He averaged nearly 15 points per game down the stretch but saw his minutes diminish in each of the last two years with Miles McBride taking over in the starting lineup.

McCabe shot just 21% from beyond the arc this season and averaged just 2.2 points 1.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 11 minutes per contest.

