BREAKING: WVU Lands Iowa Transfer

Monday afternoon, former Iowa guard Joe Toussaint announced on Twitter that he has transferred to West Virginia.

This past season, Toussaint averaged 4.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 36 games played. His offensive numbers don't jump off the chart, especially his shooting percentages of 42% FG and 25.7% 3FG, but that's not where his value lies. He is a lockdown defender that would automatically be the best perimeter defender on WVU's roster. After all of the defensive issues the Mountaineers had this past season, it's clear that Huggins and his staff want to get back to having a team that is more aligned with their style of play being physical and aggressive on the glass.

Toussaint chose West Virginia over St. John's, Xavier, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Florida Gulf Coast, and several others. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.